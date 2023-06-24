https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/prince-harry-reportedly-wanted-to-interview-putin-trump-for-pitched-podcast-1111434884.html

Prince Harry Reportedly Wanted to Interview Putin, Trump for Pitched Podcast

UK Prince Harry wanted to interview both Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump for a show he and wife Meghan Markle pitched to Spotify producers in 2020, US media reported on Friday.

As part of a show that was to interview different "controversial" guests, Harry wanted to host both Putin and Trump and ask them about their formative years and how those experiences informed their adult selves, the report said. Destined for failure, the podcast idea was part of a partnership between Swedish streaming platform Spotify and the royal couple that began in 2020, and promised to produce shows with the Duke and Duchess at the helm that ultimately only resulted in one season of one show, called Archetypes, which debuted last year and was hosted by Markle. During the early stages of the partnership, Prince Harry met with multiple producers and production houses to discuss potential shows, including the one that would feature both Trump and Putin centered around childhood trauma, the report said. However, no podcast from the Duke came to fruition, placing Harry's fruitless talks with Spotify among several other exploratory relationships streaming platforms entered with various celebrities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

