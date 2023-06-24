https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/putin-we-will-not-let-russia-be-split-will-protect-its-people-1111438289.html

Putin: Prigozhin’s Coup Attempt Betrayal of Russia and Wagner Fighters

Russia’s authorities will not allow the country to be split, and will protect its people, President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the situation following the Wagner coup attempt.

Russia’s authorities will not allow the country to be split, and will protect its people, President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the situation following the Wagner coup attempt.In a televised address to the nation, Putin vowed to do everything to defend the constitutional order of Russia.Vladimir Putin described Wagner PMC chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s coup attempt a betrayal of Russia and Wagner fighters themselves. He addressed Russians, the military and security services, as well as those "who have been pushed to the path of armed insurrection by deception and threats."According to the Russian leader, it was excessive ambitions and personal interests that resulted in this betrayal of the country and its people.The Russian President referred to the Wagner Group fighters as "heroes who liberated Soledar and Artyomovsk [Bakhmut], the cities and towns of Donbas, fought and gave their lives for Novorossiya, for the unity of the Russian world."Vladimir Putin underscored that any discord must be put aside during Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, as the country's army is fighting valiantly against the Kiev regime. Those responsible for the attempted mutiny would face inevitable consequences, he emphasized.The president called on those who are "being dragged into this crime not to make the fatal and tragic, unspeakable mistake and to make the only right choice — to stop participating in criminal actions."Additional anti-terrorist measures are currently being taken in Moscow, the Moscow Region and a number of other regions, Vladimir Putin clarified.The President also recalled the tragic developments in Russia in 1917, when the country was fighting World War I. A devastating blow had been dealt to Russia at the time, when “intrigues” behind the backs of the army and the people resulted in the tragedy of civil war. “Russians killed Russians,” he recalled, while foreign forces sought to take advantage of the strife.Russia's leadership "will not let this happen again," said Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that any internal turmoil is "a mortal threat to our statehood, to the nation," Vladimir Putin pledged tough measures to protect the country from such a threat.Russia is currently waging a struggle for its future, with virtually the entire military, economic, and information machine of the West behind the proxy war launched against it in Ukraine, underscored Putin.The President expressed faith that Russia will successfully tackle the challenges facing it.Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the situation regarding the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin," and "necessary measures are being taken." Putin was being regularly briefed by the Ministry of Defense, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Guard, added Peskov.

