Russian Military Destroys Storm Shadow Missile Depot in Western Ukraine

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian armed forces have destroyed a depot with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The Russian armed forces have destroyed a depot with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. On May 11, Ukraine was confirmed to have received its first long-range cruise missiles, which were sent by the United Kingdom. The 250km-range Storm Shadow missiles came with a condition that they would be used only "within Ukrainian sovereign territory." The Russian Defense Ministry claims Ukraine has violated this condition as its strikes have resulted in civilian casualties in the Lugansk People's Republic, which Russia considers to be part of its own territory since referendums in September 2022.
11:44 GMT 24.06.2023 (Updated: 12:08 GMT 24.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine was planning to strike Crimea and other territories with HIMARS and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.
The Russian armed forces have destroyed a depot with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"On June 23, a warehouse with Storm Shadow cruise missiles was destroyed at a Ukrainian airbase near the village of Starokostyantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region, in response to a strike on a road bridge over the Chongar Strait," the ministry said in a statement.
On May 11, Ukraine was confirmed to have received its first long-range cruise missiles, which were sent by the United Kingdom. The 250km-range Storm Shadow missiles came with a condition that they would be used only "within Ukrainian sovereign territory."
The Russian Defense Ministry claims Ukraine has violated this condition as its strikes have resulted in civilian casualties in the Lugansk People's Republic, which Russia considers to be part of its own territory since referendums in September 2022.
