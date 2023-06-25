https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/biden-allies-ignore-voters-desire-for-primary-debates-1111450918.html

Biden Allies Ignore Voters' Desire For Primary Debates

Democratic strategists believe there is no need for President Joe Biden to participate in primary debates, but the US public thinks otherwise.

Top Democrats have made it clear that Joe Biden won't cross swords with his Democratic opponents, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, let alone third-party candidate Cornel West.There is nothing unusual about the incumbent not participating in primary debates: in fact, no sitting president has taken part in the event since at least 1948. Neither Donald Trump, nor Barack Obama held primary debates when they sought re-election.In addition, Democratic operatives claim that Kennedy and Williamson are "gadflies" who don't deserve to debate a sitting president. According to them, Biden's "marginal" opponents could score political points by sharing a stage with the incumbent, while the latter is unlikely to gain anything. They also cite Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial vaccine remarks and an unorthodox position on the conflict in Ukraine.Meanwhile, a number of surveys indicate that the American people want to see a series of Democratic debates during the 2024 campaign. Per the Suffolk University poll, eight in 10 Democratic primary voters share this stance. A Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey shows that 68% of eligible voters believe that the Dems should hold primary debates. The figure is even higher among those who voted for Joe in 2020: 79% of them have agreed that there must be a televised event.During the 2020 election cycle Joe Biden did not hold large rallies, but took part in Democratic National Committee debates where his soon-to-be veep, Kamala Harris, pressed him on race issues. He also attended all debates with his rival in the general election, then-sitting President Trump.While it's unlikely that Democrat top brass and Biden change their mind, some US media suggests that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not as "fringe" candidate as one might imagine. In early June it turned out that Silicon Valley moguls decided to throw weight behind RFK Jr., insisting that he could outperform both Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Furthermore, RFK Jr. commands a 15-20% support among Democratic voters and has a "media-ready image" being an heir to the famous political dynasty. As per Axios, Kennedy's growing popularity may increase the pressure on Joe Biden to participate in a debate with the representative of the famous political clan.Author and activist Marianne Williamson shares a similar stance: "POTUS absolutely should debate us," she tweeted in May. "The assumption that Joe Biden is necessarily our best bet in 2024 should be vigorously challenged. He should face his primary challengers in a meaningful debate."

