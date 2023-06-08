https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/rfk-jr-reveals-terrible-truth-about-ukraine-pentagon-concealed-from-americans-1111004230.html

RFK Jr. Reveals Terrible Truth About Ukraine Pentagon 'Concealed From Americans'

The former environmental lawyer and writer entered the race for the Democratic nomination in April, touting himself as a peace candidate who will talk with US adversaries, and fight against government overreach

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has characterized the Russia-US proxy war in Ukraine as an "abattoir" that has killed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian troops for a geopolitical goal which has "nothing to do with Ukraine."Explaining what separates his position on Ukraine from that of the incumbent, Joe Biden, RFK Jr. said that although he understood many ordinary Americans' support for Ukraine out of "compassion" and as a "humanitarian mission," in reality, "every step we have taken, every decision we have made appears to have been intended to prolong the war and to increase the bloodshed."RFK Jr. recalled Joe Biden’s slip of the tongue that the US's real goal in Ukraine was to cause regime change in Moscow – an aspiration which he recalled neoconservative advisors in Washington have been pushing for "decades" now.The candidate also characterized the conflict as a "money-laundering scheme" for the US military-industrial complex.Asked what he would do as president to bring the Ukrainian crisis to a close as president, RFK Jr. said the solution was "obvious," and that he would work to achieve it on "day one."The candidate pointed out that Washington wouldn’t let a foreign power do anything similar in the Western Hemisphere, recalling that his uncle, John F. Kennedy “didn’t live with that” during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when the USSR and the USA were brought to the brink of war over Soviet missiles in Cuba, and US missiles in Turkiye.RFK Jr also briefly delved into the roots of the Ukrainian crisis, recalling that Washington "overthrew the democratically government of Viktor Yanukovych in 2014," and "spent $5 billion – CIA, through USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy, to violently overthrow that government – which was democratically elected. So we destroyed this democracy and put in our own government which we now know the neocons in the White House – Victoria Nuland selected two months before in a telephone [call]. We handpicked the new government before the coup. We put a new government in that immediately makes a civil war against the Russian population of Donbass, killing 14,000 of them, that bans the Russian language and then starts training with NATO."RFK Jr. said he wasn’t the only politician who feels this way about the Russia-US crisis, recalling that in the late 1990s, George Kennan, the architect of the post-WWII US containment policy, called the decision to start NATO's eastward expansion an unprecedented calamity against a post-Cold War Russia seeking friendship with the West.RFK Jr. is running as peace candidate in the 2024 race for the Democratic nomination for president. This week, his campaign’s press team told Sputnik that in addition to working to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the politician would seek to sign new arms control treaties with Moscow if elected.Kennedy’s stance on foreign policy, plus his attacks against White House Medical advisor Anthony Fauci and fierce criticism of mandatory coronavirus vaccinations, have led to mainstream media censorship and smear campaigns against his campaign. The Biden campaign has indicated that it will not hold primary debates against Kennedy and Marianne Williamson, the other Democrat who has thrown her hat into the 2024 race so far. Kennedy has characterized this no debate policy as a grave mistake on Biden’s part, saying it’s not only undemocratic, but would leave the incumbent vulnerable against his prospective Republican rivals, particularly former president Donald Trump.

