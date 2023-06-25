https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/he-speaks-for-us-all-blinken-defends-bidens-dictator-remark-on-xi-1111460414.html

'He Speaks For Us All': Blinken Defends Biden's 'Dictator' Remark on Xi

Biden administration officials have made it clear that the US president's "dictator" comment regarding his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was by no means a "gaffe."

"The president speaks clearly. He speaks candidly. I’ve worked for him for more than 20 years, and he speaks for all of us," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the US press on Sunday. "It’s very clear that when it comes to China, we are going to do and say things that they don’t like. They are going to do and say things that we don’t like."Joe Biden's notorious remark came a day after Blinken completed his tour to Beijing earlier this week. While the US secretary of state and his Chinese counterparts signaled some modest progress following the so-called "spy balloon" scandal, the US president called Chairman Xi a "dictator" while speaking at a Democratic Party fundraiser in northern California on Tuesday.It's not the first time that Joe Biden has made harsh comments concerning the People's Republic. Since the beginning of his presidency Biden has repeatedly pledged to militarily "protect" Taiwan from China, even though the latter sees the island as its inalienable territory and used to maintain joint projects with the Taiwanese Kuomintang leaders under Xi.On Thursday, Biden tried to defend his stance, adding that his remarks would not have any real consequence for relations between Washington and Beijing.Previously, the State Department dismissed Biden's rough statements as "gaffes"; however, this time, Blinken backed the US president.Nonetheless, Beijing has demonstrated to Washington that it considers Biden's remark as "extremely absurd and irresponsible."US-China relations have considerably deteriorated over the past several years as Washington has increased pressure on the People's Republic's hi-tech sector and beefed up a US-NATO military presence in Western Pacific. In addition, the Biden administration and American lawmakers have repeatedly resorted to provocations against China over Taiwan and the South China Sea. To cap it off, the Pentagon's military doctrine openly proclaims China a systemic challenge against US national security. Beijing has warned the US against provocations, urging Washington to abandon the Cold War mentality and a zero-sum game approach to foreign affairs.

