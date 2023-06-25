https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/lavrov-bidens-allegations-of-russian-nuclear-threat-are-baseless-verbal-escapades--1111454518.html

Lavrov: Biden's Allegations of Russian Nuclear Threat Are 'Baseless Verbal Escapades'

While speaking to a group of donors in California earlier this week, Biden said he worries about Russian President Vladimir Putin “using tactical nuclear weapons,” gauging such a possibility as “real.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed US President Joe Biden's claims about the prospects of Moscow using tactical nuclear weapons.When a Russian reporter asked him about this development, Lavrov remarked that he finds it hard to “comment on things the US president is saying lately.”“I would not pay too much attention to completely baseless verbal escapades,” he added.The Russian foreign minister also weighed in on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky telling Western media that “the world” may decide to “kill” Vladimir Putin if the latter “does not stop threatening the world with nuclear weapons.”In response, Lavrov pointed out that he does not have a medical education and therefore cannot comment on the “psychological condition of the people who repeatedly confirm their own inadequacy on a daily basis,” apparently referring to Zelensky.Earlier this year, Russia announced its intent to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally Belarus.While the United States and its allies vocally criticized this move, Moscow pointed out it is merely following the example set by Washington, which has long stationed US nuclear weapons on allied soil beyond US borders.

