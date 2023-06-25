International
Musk vs Zuckerberg: Cage Fight ‘Might Actually Happen’, Tesla CEO Says

05:02 GMT 25.06.2023
The developments unfold amid reports that Meta* plans to launch a rival platform to Twitter, dubbed Threads.
Elon Musk has promised that he will start training if a proposed mixed martial arts (MMA) cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg takes shape.
"I haven’t started training yet. So if this does happen, I will," Musk tweeted.
He added that the fight "might actually happen" and that it could go badly if Zuckerberg takes the match seriously.
This comes a few days after the Twitter owner and Tesla CEO made it clear that he would be "up for a cage fight" with the Meta chief executive, who fired back by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption: "Send me location."
The remarks were followed by an editor of a US tech news website tweeting that a Meta spokesperson confirmed Zuckerberg was serious about fighting Musk.
"The story speaks for itself," the spokesperson noted, referring to Zuckerberg's post. Musk replied to Heath's tweet, saying: "Vegas Octagon," in other words, the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," Musk added on social media.
With the two billionaires involved in business rivalry for years, Meta earlier announced that it plans to launch a platform that was described by the company as a "response" to Twitter. Meta said that the platform, dubbed Threads, would be launched before the end of this month, adding that the app would be closely tied to Instagram*, using the photo-sharing app’s account system to populate users’ information. According to Meta, users will be able to sign up and log in to Threads using their Instagram credentials.
*banned in Russia over extremist activities
