https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/musk-vs-zuckerberg-cage-fight-might-actually-happen-tesla-ceo-says-1111451642.html

Musk vs Zuckerberg: Cage Fight ‘Might Actually Happen’, Tesla CEO Says

Musk vs Zuckerberg: Cage Fight ‘Might Actually Happen’, Tesla CEO Says

Elon Musk has promised that he will start training if a proposed mixed martial arts (MMA) cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg takes shape.

2023-06-25T05:02+0000

2023-06-25T05:02+0000

2023-06-25T05:02+0000

beyond politics

elon musk

mark zuckerberg

fight

tesla

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1f/1110810957_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d07dc0736a5f190b6201798ddf7398b.jpg

Elon Musk has promised that he will start training if a proposed mixed martial arts (MMA) cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg takes shape.He added that the fight "might actually happen" and that it could go badly if Zuckerberg takes the match seriously. This comes a few days after the Twitter owner and Tesla CEO made it clear that he would be "up for a cage fight" with the Meta chief executive, who fired back by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption: "Send me location."The remarks were followed by an editor of a US tech news website tweeting that a Meta spokesperson confirmed Zuckerberg was serious about fighting Musk."The story speaks for itself," the spokesperson noted, referring to Zuckerberg's post. Musk replied to Heath's tweet, saying: "Vegas Octagon," in other words, the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas, Nevada. "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," Musk added on social media. With the two billionaires involved in business rivalry for years, Meta earlier announced that it plans to launch a platform that was described by the company as a "response" to Twitter. Meta said that the platform, dubbed Threads, would be launched before the end of this month, adding that the app would be closely tied to Instagram*, using the photo-sharing app’s account system to populate users’ information. According to Meta, users will be able to sign up and log in to Threads using their Instagram credentials. *banned in Russia over extremist activities

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/mark-zuckerberg-appears-to-accept-elon-musks-cage-fight-challenge-1111377847.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

musk, zzuckerberg, elon musk, musk-zuckerberg cage fight