Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attacks in Two Directions
Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attacks in Two Directions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled enemy attacks in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, destroying tanks, armored vehicles and manpower... 25.06.2023
"In the south Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the Vostok group of forces repelled an enemy attack in the Makarovka area. A tank, armored combat vehicles and manpower were destroyed. Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated," the spokesperson said. In the Zaporozhye direction, another Ukrainian attack was repelled and the enemy retreated having suffered losses in manpower and equipment, the spokesperson added. In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces have also destroyed over 50 Ukrainian militants and seven armored vehicles, the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
02:20 GMT 25.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled enemy attacks in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, destroying tanks, armored vehicles and manpower, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"In the south Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the Vostok group of forces repelled an enemy attack in the Makarovka area. A tank, armored combat vehicles and manpower were destroyed. Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated," the spokesperson said.
In the Zaporozhye direction, another Ukrainian attack was repelled and the enemy retreated having suffered losses in manpower and equipment, the spokesperson added.
Trenches dug for positiosn of the 1st Tank Army in the special operation zone in Lugansk.
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Turning Into 'Suicide Mission'
Yesterday, 11:36 GMT
In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces have also destroyed over 50 Ukrainian militants and seven armored vehicles, the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
