https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/russian-forces-repel-ukrainian-attacks-in-two-directions-1111450776.html
Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attacks in Two Directions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled enemy attacks in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, destroying tanks, armored vehicles and manpower... 25.06.2023
"In the south Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the Vostok group of forces repelled an enemy attack in the Makarovka area. A tank, armored combat vehicles and manpower were destroyed. Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated," the spokesperson said. In the Zaporozhye direction, another Ukrainian attack was repelled and the enemy retreated having suffered losses in manpower and equipment, the spokesperson added. In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces have also destroyed over 50 Ukrainian militants and seven armored vehicles, the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces have also destroyed over 50 Ukrainian militants and seven armored vehicles, the defense ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.