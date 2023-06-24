https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/scott-ritter-ukrainian-counteroffensive-turning-into-suicide-mission-1111441680.html

Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Turning Into 'Suicide Mission'

Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Turning Into 'Suicide Mission'

Ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter has told Sputnik that NATO knew the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive would fail from the start, and explained why.

Ukrainian officials admitted this week that Kiev's counteroffensive against Russian forces is going "slower than desired," with Ukraine's Western sponsors admitting privately that the assault is "not meeting expectations on any front," and that Russian defensive lines have proven well-fortified and too difficult to breach. Some Ukrainian officials remain defiant, with the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces announcing Friday that "everything is still ahead" and that the past three weeks have just been attempts to "probe" Russian defenses for weak spots.The counteroffensive, which Russian United Nations ambassador Vassily Nebenzya characterized as "suicidal" on Friday, has featured military planners in Kiev throwing waves of troops, tanks and armored vehicles against elaborate Russian defenses consisting of infantry trenches, anti-personnel and anti-tank minefields, anti-tank dragon’s teeth and earthen beams. Russia has also secured air and artillery superiority, which seemed to have nullified Kiev’s NATO-provided intelligence capabilities.The counteroffensive "never had a chance to succeed," and those who planned it knew it, Scott Ritter told Sputnik’s New Rules podcast."And so if that’s the case, you have to ask yourself, why did this go forward? And I think it’s clear that this counteroffensive never had a legitimate military purpose. It was always done for political reasons," Ritter said, stressing that it’s important to remember that NATO, in its quest to "hurt" Russia by pouring tens of billions of dollars into Ukraine, doesn't actually care about Ukrainians.The 13,000 troop estimate comes from Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev, who cited the numbers at a meeting of the Russian Security Council this week. Patrushev said Ukraine has lost 246 tanks, including 13 supplied by the West, 595 armored fighting vehicles, 279 artillery and mortar systems, 42 multiple rocket launchers, two anti-aircraft missile systems, four helicopters, over 260 drones and 424 vehicles over the past three weeks. Commenting on the losses, President Putin said Kiev’s Western allies seem to have cynically "decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian."Ghosts of Afghanistan and NATO's Reason for BeingElaborating on the “politics” behind the counteroffensive, Ritter said it’s important to keep in mind that relatively recently, in August 2021, NATO and the US “suffered one of their greatest defeats up until that time,” perhaps “their greatest defeat,” with the disastrous defeat in and retreat from Afghanistan.Ritter said that defeat "caused a lot of people in Europe" to reconsider NATO’s purpose and question its reason for existence. "If one of the goals of NATO is to create this unbreakable bond between the United States and its European partners, then Afghanistan showed that that bond is easily broken, that the United States is fully capable of walking away from a commitment that NATO has made," he said.Accordingly, Ritter noted, for the political elites who depend on structures like NATO, the European Union and the G7 and seek to hold on to power, the defeat was the "wrong direction," and required for global events to be “redirected” to prevent the further disintegration of the alliance, and instead try to ensure its expansion.The alliance "needs" the Ukrainian conflict to continue, and may even be looking forward to Kiev suffering a loss in the conflict, Ritter emphasized. “They need, in many ways a Ukrainian defeat, because a Ukrainian defeat allows them to say that the Russian military that’s capable of defeating this Ukrainian force is a Russian military that can only be confronted by an emboldened, empowered, united NATO,” he said.Counteroffensive According to NATO DoctrineElaborating on the factors he said helped stall the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Ritter said that the Russian defensive line created in Zaporozhye, Kherson and the Donbass wasn't "just any fortified position," and that for Ukraine's offensive to breech the layered, fortified Russian positions to succeed, Kiev, in accordance with NATO doctrine, would have had to suppress Russia’s ability to "interdict, disrupt or otherwise bring harm to [its] assaulting force," and to prevent Russian air power, artillery and electronic warfare from intervening.The problem, Ritter said, is that this would have required Kiev to "have certain military capabilities" which simply "do not exist."In this situation, the alliance effectively tricked Ukraine’s armed forces into agreeing to carry out a "suicide mission" by convincing them that the Russian defenders were just "poorly trained," "recently mobilized troops" with low so low that they would drop their guns and flee at the first sign of trouble."They've also been told that Russian command and control is not effective. That the Russian generals are very lethargic, very slow to respond, or probably drinking and as a result, aren't able to respond to a decisive thrust by the Ukrainians. They were told that it doesn't matter about Russian artillery supremacy, they will be able to jam Russian communications so that the Russians can't coordinate. And that it doesn't matter about the Russian air force because the Russians had an air force back in September and October [during the so-called Kharkov and Kherson offensives, ed.], but the rapid pace of Ukrainian advance negated that. This is what the Ukrainians were told and it was all a lie. This was a suicide mission from the start. NATO knew this from the start and that's the saddest reflection of all this, that NATO's has deliberately misled their erstwhile ‘Ukrainian friends’ to carry out an attack which was as suicidal as the charge of the Light Brigade back in the Crimean War," Ritter said.'It's Only Going to Get Worse'Asked to comment on recent Western media reports that Ukraine’s staggering losses have forced authorities in the country’s west to dig up old graves from earlier wars to make room for new casualties, Ritter predicted that its only "going to get worse for Ukraine" as time goes on, and their military continues to be ground up in the proxy war with Russia.“The longer this war goes on, and I'm not talking about years, I'm talking about the coming weeks and months – more pressure is going to be put on Ukraine to generate new forces," he predicted.

