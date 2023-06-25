https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/ten-injured-in-clashes-with-settlers-in-west-bank-1111450097.html
Ten Injured in Clashes With Settlers in West Bank
Ten Injured in Clashes With Settlers in West Bank
At least ten people were injured on Saturday near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
2023-06-25T00:20+0000
2023-06-25T00:20+0000
2023-06-25T00:20+0000
world
west bank
palestinians
jenin
un human rights office (ohchr)
ramallah
settlers
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107852206_0:170:1476:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4813106a37cdd18f0adb4cd449cae0.png
The settlers attacked peaceful residents of the village on Saturday and set ten homes and seven cars on fire, the Palestinian Shehab News Agency said. At least ten people were injured as a result, Shehab said. The settlers also set the local farmers’ harvest on fire. Settlers set up an outpost in Umm Safa earlier this week, but were forced to remove it on Saturday due to clashes with local residents. On June 23, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk issued a statement on the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) website saying that violence in the West Bank could spiral out of control following Israeli army operations this week and clashes between settlers and Palestinians. At least seven Palestinians, including a boy and a girl, were killed and at least 91 Palestinians and seven Israeli soldiers were wounded in Monday's operation by Israeli security forces in the Jenin refugee camp, the OHCHR said. Following the Jenin raid, four Israeli settlers were killed on Tuesday by two armed Palestinians near the Israeli settlement of Eli in the occupied West Bank. Hundreds of Jewish settlers then attacked and ransacked the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/five-killed-in-shooting-near-nazareth-in-israel-1111011293.html
west bank
jenin
ramallah
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107852206_90:0:1423:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_c54af577f054a21717abfc20c43bdd46.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israeli settlers, palestine, israel, west bank, ramallah, umm safa
israeli settlers, palestine, israel, west bank, ramallah, umm safa
Ten Injured in Clashes With Settlers in West Bank
GAZA (Sputnik) - At least ten people were injured in the village of Umm Safa, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, during clashes with settlers, Palestinian media report.
The settlers attacked peaceful residents of the village on Saturday and set ten homes and seven cars on fire, the Palestinian Shehab News Agency said.
At least ten people were injured as a result, Shehab said. The settlers also set the local farmers’ harvest on fire.
Settlers set up an outpost in Umm Safa earlier this week, but were forced to remove it on Saturday due to clashes with local residents.
On June 23, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk issued a statement on the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) website saying that violence in the West Bank could spiral out of control following Israeli army operations this week and clashes between settlers and Palestinians. At least seven Palestinians, including a boy and a girl, were killed and at least 91 Palestinians and seven Israeli soldiers were wounded in Monday's operation by Israeli security forces in the Jenin refugee camp, the OHCHR said.
Following the Jenin raid, four Israeli settlers were killed on Tuesday by two armed Palestinians near the Israeli settlement of Eli in the occupied West Bank. Hundreds of Jewish settlers then attacked and ransacked the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya.