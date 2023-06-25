https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/ten-injured-in-clashes-with-settlers-in-west-bank-1111450097.html

Ten Injured in Clashes With Settlers in West Bank

Ten Injured in Clashes With Settlers in West Bank

At least ten people were injured on Saturday near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

2023-06-25T00:20+0000

2023-06-25T00:20+0000

2023-06-25T00:20+0000

world

west bank

palestinians

jenin

un human rights office (ohchr)

ramallah

settlers

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107852206_0:170:1476:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4813106a37cdd18f0adb4cd449cae0.png

The settlers attacked peaceful residents of the village on Saturday and set ten homes and seven cars on fire, the Palestinian Shehab News Agency said. At least ten people were injured as a result, Shehab said. The settlers also set the local farmers’ harvest on fire. Settlers set up an outpost in Umm Safa earlier this week, but were forced to remove it on Saturday due to clashes with local residents. On June 23, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk issued a statement on the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) website saying that violence in the West Bank could spiral out of control following Israeli army operations this week and clashes between settlers and Palestinians. At least seven Palestinians, including a boy and a girl, were killed and at least 91 Palestinians and seven Israeli soldiers were wounded in Monday's operation by Israeli security forces in the Jenin refugee camp, the OHCHR said. Following the Jenin raid, four Israeli settlers were killed on Tuesday by two armed Palestinians near the Israeli settlement of Eli in the occupied West Bank. Hundreds of Jewish settlers then attacked and ransacked the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/five-killed-in-shooting-near-nazareth-in-israel-1111011293.html

west bank

jenin

ramallah

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli settlers, palestine, israel, west bank, ramallah, umm safa