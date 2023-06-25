https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/zelenskys-top-aide-claims-ukraine-wants-to-host-peace-summit-1111452805.html

Zelensky's Top Aide Claims Ukraine Wants to Host 'Peace Summit'

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said on Sunday that his country wants to host a so-called global peace summit for the discussion of Kiev's peace plan.

Earlier this week, a British news outlet cited people familiar with the matter as saying that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland would fly to Denmark from June 24-25 to hold an unannounced meeting with officials from countries that have not condemned Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, including India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkiye and possibly China, to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. "An important meeting of advisers in Copenhagen … I suggested platforms that could become a potential venue for the global peace summit. I first put forward Ukraine as the most desirable option for us. By the way, many countries have already expressed their readiness to host this summit, including such international venues as the UN General Assembly," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.He noted that the meeting in Copenhagen was attended by national security advisers and political advisers from Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkiye and Japan, adding that the parties agreed to continue the consultation format. On June 1, Zelensky confirmed that a summit for the discussion of his peace plan is being prepared, saying that he wants these talks to involve as many countries as possible. Zelensky unveiled a 10-point peace initiative in November, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it is ready for negotiations, but Kiev outlawed even the notion of peace talks. The West has urged Russia to join Ukraine in the settlement process but at the same time turns a blind eye to Kiev’s systematic refusal to discuss peace options. Moscow has also said that in the foreseeable future, the goals of the special operation could be achieved only through military tools, citing a lack of preconditions for peace talks.

