Australia to Allocate Another $74 million in Military Support for Kiev
Australia to Allocate Another $74 million in Military Support for Kiev
The Australian government announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine on Monday, in the amount of $74 million ($110 million AUD).
"The Australian Government will provide a new $110 million assistance package to Ukraine &lt;…&gt; This package responds to Ukraine’s requests for vehicles and ammunition," the government said in a statement. The release specified that the new aid includes 70 military vehicles, including: 28 M113 armored vehicles, 14 special operations vehicles, 28 MAN 40M medium trucks and 14 trailers, and 105mm artillery ammunition."In addition, Australia will extend duty-free access for goods imported from Ukraine for a further 12 months," the Australian government said. Australia’s new military air package for Ukraine brings the country’s total support for Kiev to about $528 million, including $408 million in military assistance. These commitments announced today bring Australia's total contribution in support of Ukraine to $790 million, including $610 million in military assistance. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with financial and military aid since the start of Russia’s special military operation in February, 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
05:09 GMT 26.06.2023
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Australian government announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine on Monday, in the amount of $74 million ($110 million AUD).
"The Australian Government will provide a new $110 million assistance package to Ukraine <…> This package responds to Ukraine’s requests for vehicles and ammunition," the government said in a statement.
The release specified that the new aid includes 70 military vehicles, including: 28 M113 armored vehicles, 14 special operations vehicles, 28 MAN 40M medium trucks and 14 trailers, and 105mm artillery ammunition.
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with financial and military aid since the start of Russia’s special military operation in February, 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
