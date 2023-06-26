International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/russian-forces-attack-three-ukrainian-assault-groups-in-artemovsk-area---defense-ministry-1111464933.html
Russian Forces Attack Three Ukrainian Assault Groups in Artemovsk Area - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Attack Three Ukrainian Assault Groups in Artemovsk Area - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have prevented the advance of three assault groups of Ukrainian troops north of Artemovsk and dispersed them with mortar... 26.06.2023, Sputnik International
2023-06-26T02:26+0000
2023-06-26T02:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
defense ministry
solntsepek
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463295_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_665b41a563e9e017492eea53d0757ed5.jpg
Artemovsk is also known as Bakhmut.The spokesperson added that the assault actions of the Ukrainian military were also stopped near six other villages. The Russian military also targeted Ukrainian infantry using a "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launcher in the Bakhmut area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/ukraine-loses-up-to-430-troops-in-donetsk-direction-in-24-hours-1111456592.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463295_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_851f10f25410b0c04afca6f9fb7baff4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, defense ministry, solntsepek, ukraine
russia, defense ministry, solntsepek, ukraine

Russian Forces Attack Three Ukrainian Assault Groups in Artemovsk Area - Defense Ministry

02:26 GMT 26.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit uses binoculars as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit uses binoculars as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have prevented the advance of three assault groups of Ukrainian troops north of Artemovsk and dispersed them with mortar fire, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
Artemovsk is also known as Bakhmut.
The spokesperson added that the assault actions of the Ukrainian military were also stopped near six other villages.

"Subdivisions of the Yug Group of Forces have discovered the advance of three enemy assault groups in the direction of [Berkhovka]. Mortar fire dispersed the advancing enemy forces," the spokesperson said.

The Russian military also targeted Ukrainian infantry using a "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launcher in the Bakhmut area.
A Russian serviceman is seen in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 430 Troops in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours
Yesterday, 13:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала