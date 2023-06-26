https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/russian-forces-attack-three-ukrainian-assault-groups-in-artemovsk-area---defense-ministry-1111464933.html

Russian Forces Attack Three Ukrainian Assault Groups in Artemovsk Area - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have prevented the advance of three assault groups of Ukrainian troops north of Artemovsk and dispersed them with mortar...

Artemovsk is also known as Bakhmut.The spokesperson added that the assault actions of the Ukrainian military were also stopped near six other villages. The Russian military also targeted Ukrainian infantry using a "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launcher in the Bakhmut area.

