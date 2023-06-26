https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/russian-forces-attack-three-ukrainian-assault-groups-in-artemovsk-area---defense-ministry-1111464933.html
Russian Forces Attack Three Ukrainian Assault Groups in Artemovsk Area - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Attack Three Ukrainian Assault Groups in Artemovsk Area - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have prevented the advance of three assault groups of Ukrainian troops north of Artemovsk and dispersed them with mortar... 26.06.2023, Sputnik International
2023-06-26T02:26+0000
2023-06-26T02:26+0000
2023-06-26T02:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
defense ministry
solntsepek
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463295_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_665b41a563e9e017492eea53d0757ed5.jpg
Artemovsk is also known as Bakhmut.The spokesperson added that the assault actions of the Ukrainian military were also stopped near six other villages. The Russian military also targeted Ukrainian infantry using a "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launcher in the Bakhmut area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/ukraine-loses-up-to-430-troops-in-donetsk-direction-in-24-hours-1111456592.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463295_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_851f10f25410b0c04afca6f9fb7baff4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, defense ministry, solntsepek, ukraine
russia, defense ministry, solntsepek, ukraine
Russian Forces Attack Three Ukrainian Assault Groups in Artemovsk Area - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have prevented the advance of three assault groups of Ukrainian troops north of Artemovsk and dispersed them with mortar fire, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
Artemovsk is also known as Bakhmut.
The spokesperson added that the assault actions of the Ukrainian military were also stopped near six other villages.
"Subdivisions of the Yug Group of Forces have discovered the advance of three enemy assault groups in the direction of [Berkhovka]. Mortar fire dispersed the advancing enemy forces," the spokesperson said.
The Russian military also targeted Ukrainian infantry using a "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launcher in the Bakhmut area.