International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/biden-officials-reportedly-worry-that-ukrainian-offensive-is-behind-schedule-1111479307.html
Biden Officials Reportedly Worry That Ukrainian Offensive is 'Behind Schedule'
Biden Officials Reportedly Worry That Ukrainian Offensive is 'Behind Schedule'
As the Ukrainian “counteroffensive” that started earlier this month now appears to be grinding to a halt, with Kiev troops failing to breach even the first Russian defensive line, US government officials have apparently become somewhat disappointed by this turn of events.
2023-06-26T19:03+0000
2023-06-26T19:03+0000
world
ukraine
offensive
biden administration
reaction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108320099_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_15cb02c1ad15a3e58e255df1471b0925.jpg
According to one US newspaper, White House officials have been privately fretting about the progress of the Ukrainian offensive while publicly urging people to be patient, with one senior administration official describing its results as “sobering.”The newspaper also notes that, despite failing to produce any meaningful gains on the battlefield, Kiev forces have already lost a considerable amount of military hardware that was supplied to them by the West.Over 15 percent of the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles – at least 17 out of 113 – provided to Kiev by the United States have been destroyed or damaged during the futile attempt by Ukrainian forces to reach Russian defensive lines, if the media outlet’s information is to be believed.In the beginning of this month, Ukrainian forces launched what appears to be the much-anticipated "counteroffensive" that the regime in Kiev has been announcing for months.Despite being provided vast quantities of Western military hardware and weaponry by the US and its allies and receiving training from NATO instructors, the Ukrainian forces have so far demonstrated remarkable aptitude to losing that military hardware and taking heavy casualties without making any meaningful gains in the field.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/ukraine-gambles-on-coercive-call-up-as-counteroffensive-flounders-1111419114.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108320099_162:0:2830:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_8097cffc0a3df65185b68b8fe1b64d80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine counteroffensive, ukraine counteroffensive results
ukraine counteroffensive, ukraine counteroffensive results

Biden Officials Reportedly Worry That Ukrainian Offensive is 'Behind Schedule'

19:03 GMT 26.06.2023
© AP PhotoUS President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2023
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
As the Ukrainian “counteroffensive” that started earlier this month now appears to be grinding to a halt, with Kiev troops failing to breach even the first Russian defensive line, US government officials have apparently become somewhat disappointed by this turn of events.
According to one US newspaper, White House officials have been privately fretting about the progress of the Ukrainian offensive while publicly urging people to be patient, with one senior administration official describing its results as “sobering.”
“They’re behind schedule,” the official reportedly said.
The newspaper also notes that, despite failing to produce any meaningful gains on the battlefield, Kiev forces have already lost a considerable amount of military hardware that was supplied to them by the West.
Over 15 percent of the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles – at least 17 out of 113 – provided to Kiev by the United States have been destroyed or damaged during the futile attempt by Ukrainian forces to reach Russian defensive lines, if the media outlet’s information is to be believed.
Ukrainian military commissars grab and assault men in the city of Ternopol amid a new round of mobilization, a video on social media appears to show. The conscripts are heard expressing their shock and outrage over this coercive treatment. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Gambles on Coercive Call-Up as 'Counteroffensive' Flounders
23 June, 14:39 GMT
In the beginning of this month, Ukrainian forces launched what appears to be the much-anticipated "counteroffensive" that the regime in Kiev has been announcing for months.
Despite being provided vast quantities of Western military hardware and weaponry by the US and its allies and receiving training from NATO instructors, the Ukrainian forces have so far demonstrated remarkable aptitude to losing that military hardware and taking heavy casualties without making any meaningful gains in the field.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала