Biden Says US Had Nothing to Do With Prigozhin Mutiny
The United States was not involved in the situation involving Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.
"We had nothing to do with it, this was part of a struggle within the Russian system," Biden said during a press conference. "No matter what happened in Russia, we the United States would continue to support Ukraine's defense and its sovereignty and territorial integrity."
The POTUS also said that his administration will keep assessing the fallout of Prigozhin’s aborted mutiny and its implications for Russia and Ukraine.
"We're gonna keep assessing the fallout of this weekend's events and the implications for Russia and Ukraine, but it's still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where this is going. The outcome of all this remains to be seen," Biden said during his remarks at the White House.
Meanwhile, US intelligence officials were reportedly aware of PMC Wagner Group chief's plot to launch his mutiny but opted not to make their findings public
due to concerns that Moscow might "accuse them of trying to organize a coup in Russia."
On Friday, PMC Wagner Group's founder and head Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of launching a strike against a Wagner camp, even though the Ministry of Defense denied his allegations.
Shortly afterward, a contingent of Wagner forces seized control of several administrative buildings in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and started marching on Moscow.
While Prigozhin’s actions were condemned by Russian President Vladimir Putin who on Saturday described the ensuing crisis as an armed mutiny and treason.
The situation ended up resolved later that same day following mediation by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, with Wagner forces halting their advance upon the Russian capital and proceeding to return to their base camps.