https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/us-spies-stayed-mum-about-pmc-wagners-mutiny-despite-knowing-about-it-beforehand---media-1111464048.html
US Spies Stayed Mum About PMC Wagner's Mutiny Despite Knowing About It Beforehand - Media
US Spies Stayed Mum About PMC Wagner's Mutiny Despite Knowing About It Beforehand - Media
Despite supposedly possessing information about Wagner Group and its founder preparing to mutiny, US intelligence officials reportedly opted to keep quiet due to concerns that Moscow might otherwise "accuse" them of trying to orchestrate a coup.
2023-06-25T18:56+0000
2023-06-25T18:56+0000
2023-06-25T18:59+0000
world
alexander lukashenko
dmitry peskov
moscow
russia
pmc wagner
russian ministry of defense
russian federal security service (fsb)
prigozhin armed mutiny attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463787_0:0:3126:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_dcb0d653af0e8004874e49ce6198799a.jpg
US intelligence officials have been well aware of PMC Wagner Group's head Yevgeny Prigozhin preparing to launch his mutiny and armed insurrection, US media report citing their sources.According to one media outlet, US congressional leaders were briefed earlier this week by intelligence officials on Wagner's military buildup and movements that apparently preceded their march on Russian cities this weekend.One source reportedly said that it was hard to discern at the time where Prigozhin would send his men and how serious he was with his threats against Russian military officials.Another US newspaper also alleged that, while US intelligence was aware of Prigozhin's preparations, it decided not to make their findings public due to concerns that Moscow might "accuse them of trying to organize a coup in Russia."On Friday, PMC Wagner Group's founder and head Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of launching a strike against a Wagner camp, even though the Ministry of Defense denied his allegations. Shortly afterward, a contingent of Wagner forces seized control of several administrative buildings in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and started marching upon Moscow. Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory.Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that the Wagner troops were returning to their field camps.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that the military man would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/mutiny-averted-everything-we-know-as-prigozhin-halts-wagner-march-on-moscow-1111448622.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463787_397:0:3126:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f516a0956def7207db07c08fae5d6fd0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, us, wagner pmc, yevgeny prigozhin, mutiny attempt, us intelligence
russia, us, wagner pmc, yevgeny prigozhin, mutiny attempt, us intelligence
US Spies Stayed Mum About PMC Wagner's Mutiny Despite Knowing About It Beforehand - Media
18:56 GMT 25.06.2023 (Updated: 18:59 GMT 25.06.2023)
Despite supposedly possessing information about Wagner Group and its founder preparing to mutiny, US intelligence officials reportedly opted to keep quiet due to concerns that Moscow might otherwise "accuse" them of trying to orchestrate a coup.
US intelligence officials have been well aware
of PMC Wagner Group's head Yevgeny Prigozhin preparing to launch his mutiny and armed insurrection, US media report citing their sources.
According to one media outlet, US congressional leaders were briefed
earlier this week by intelligence officials on Wagner's military buildup and movements that apparently preceded their march on Russian cities this weekend.
One source reportedly said that it was hard to discern at the time where Prigozhin would send his men and how serious he was with his threats against Russian military officials.
Another US newspaper also alleged that, while US intelligence was aware of Prigozhin's preparations, it decided not to make their findings public due to concerns that Moscow might "accuse them of trying to organize a coup in Russia."
On Friday, PMC Wagner Group's founder and head Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of launching a strike against a Wagner camp, even though the Ministry of Defense denied his allegations. Shortly afterward, a contingent of Wagner forces seized control of several administrative buildings in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and started marching upon Moscow.
Putin delivered a televised address
to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny
and treason
, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory.
Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that the Wagner troops were returning
to their field camps.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that the military man would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin.