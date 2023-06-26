https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/germany-ready-to-deploy-combat-ready-troops-in-lithuania-1111472356.html
Germany is ready to permanently deploy a combat-ready brigade in Lithuania to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.
On Sunday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged NATO to strengthen the eastern flank, citing risks associated with Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's relocation to Belarus, per his agreement with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Pistorius added that the deployment would require certain infrastructure, including warehouses and barracks, as well as arrangements for the possibility of carrying out drills. German broadcaster reported that Germany could send 4,000 soldiers to Lithuania.
On Sunday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged NATO to strengthen the eastern flank, citing risks associated with Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's relocation to Belarus, per his agreement with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
"Germany is ready to deploy a combat-ready brigade in Lithuania on a permanent basis," Pistorius said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas, in Vilnius.
Pistorius added that the deployment would require certain infrastructure, including warehouses and barracks, as well as arrangements for the possibility of carrying out drills.
German broadcaster reported that Germany could send 4,000 soldiers to Lithuania.