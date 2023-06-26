https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/germany-ready-to-deploy-combat-ready-troops-in-lithuania-1111472356.html

Germany Ready to Deploy Combat-Ready Troops in Lithuania

Germany is ready to permanently deploy a combat-ready brigade in Lithuania to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.

On Sunday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged NATO to strengthen the eastern flank, citing risks associated with Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's relocation to Belarus, per his agreement with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Pistorius added that the deployment would require certain infrastructure, including warehouses and barracks, as well as arrangements for the possibility of carrying out drills. German broadcaster reported that Germany could send 4,000 soldiers to Lithuania.

