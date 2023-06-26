https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/inflation-in-france-unlikely-to-return-to-pre-pandemic-levels-1111477070.html

Inflation in France Unlikely to Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

The inflation in France is declining, but is unlikely to return to the levels registered before the COVID pandemic, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

"The inflation has started do decline after months of struggling with growing prices. But the question is, after this crisis, will we ever return to the inflation as we knew it before the COVID pandemic? The answer is no," Le Maire told French radio broadcaster. The minister added that this is due to France's economic course towards the nationalization of a number of key industries and actions to combat climate change. According to the report by the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee), the annual inflation in France fell to 5.1% in May, which is the record low since spring 2022. The institute said it is due to the slowdown in the growth of energy prices. The growth in food prices slowed down by 0.3%, but remains significantly high year-on-year (14.3%). According to the estimates by the Bank of France, the inflation will reach its peak in the first half of 2023, after which it will gradually slow down and reach about 2% by the end of 2024.

