https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/more-than-half-of-americans-have-major-concerns-about-bidens-health--poll-1111468487.html
More Than Half of Americans Have ‘Major Concerns’ About Biden’s Health – Poll
More Than Half of Americans Have ‘Major Concerns’ About Biden’s Health – Poll
Voters in the US have repeatedly expressed doubt about Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of the upcoming presidential election in the country.
2023-06-26T09:27+0000
2023-06-26T09:27+0000
2023-06-26T09:27+0000
americas
us
joe biden
poll
respondents
health
survey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111468329_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e17e05b6bd2aec8aed41bee242ae9182.jpg
A new poll has revealed that at least 68% of respondents are concerned that Joe Biden does not possess the “necessary” mental and physical health to serve as the US president, with 55% percent saying they have “major” concerns.When asked about whether they are concerned about former US President Donald Trump’s mental and physical health, 55% said “yes”, including 44% who have “major concerns, according to the poll. The survey also revealed that 58% are uneasy over Trump’s possible win in the 2024 election, while 51% admitted to having “major” concerns about the matter.The poll followed the publication of several similar surveys, which reflected US voters’ doubts related to Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties.In February, US Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson accused the US administration of concealing reports on POTUS’ mental health after a physical examination found him "fit for duty."He argued that the physical exam report "further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth." He also pointed out that the document made no mention of Biden taking a cognitive test amid his "deteriorating mental health."Biden turned 80 in November 2022. He was the oldest president to have ever been inaugurated, taking the oath of office at age 78. If Biden seeks reelection in 2024 and wins the race, he will turn 86 before completing a second term as the US president.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/ronny-jackson-on-joe-bidens-cognitive-health-its-becoming-national-security-issue-1110910151.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111468329_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_19b53b74c80b9bf0f06801d63f0b385c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us poll, us president joe biden's health, respondents' concerns over joe biden's health
us poll, us president joe biden's health, respondents' concerns over joe biden's health
More Than Half of Americans Have ‘Major Concerns’ About Biden’s Health – Poll
Voters in the US have repeatedly expressed doubt about Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of next year's presidential election.
A new poll has revealed that at least 68% of respondents are concerned that Joe Biden does not possess the “necessary” mental and physical health to serve as the US president, with 55% percent saying they have “major” concerns.
The NBC News survey also found that 60% of respondents said they are alarmed about Biden being reelected to serve another four years in the White House, including 46% who reported having “major” concerns.
When asked about whether they are concerned about former US President Donald Trump’s mental and physical health, 55% said “yes”, including 44% who have “major concerns, according to the poll. The survey also revealed that 58% are uneasy over Trump’s possible win in the 2024 election, while 51% admitted to having “major” concerns about the matter.
The poll followed the publication of several similar surveys, which reflected US voters’ doubts related to Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties.
In February, US Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson accused the US administration of concealing reports on POTUS’ mental health after a physical examination found him "fit for duty."
"The majority of Americans can see that Biden's mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what's going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job," Jackson told reporters.
He argued that the physical exam report "further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth." He also pointed out that the document made no mention of Biden taking a cognitive test amid his "deteriorating mental health."
Biden turned 80 in November 2022. He was the oldest president to have ever been inaugurated, taking the oath of office at age 78. If Biden seeks reelection in 2024 and wins the race, he will turn 86 before completing a second term as the US president.