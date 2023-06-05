International
Ronny Jackson On Joe Biden's Cognitive Health: 'It's Becoming National Security Issue'
Ronny Jackson On Joe Biden's Cognitive Health: 'It’s Becoming National Security Issue'
Texas GOP Representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, continues to raise questions about President Joe Biden's mental and physical health.
Following the president's fall on stage during a recent commencement ceremony at the US Air Force Academy, Jackson stated that Biden is "not fit mentally or physically" to be president. According to Jackson, part of the president's role is to inspire confidence and project power, which he believes Biden is failing to do due to his age and perceived decline.Jackson highlighted the numerous gaffes made by Biden and argued that the recent fall only adds to concerns about his fitness for office. He suggested that Biden's physical decline is now accentuating his cognitive decline, which he claims has been evident for some time.Expressing his disbelief that Biden, who is currently 80 years old, is considering running for another term at the age of 86, Jackson criticized the White House for allowing this to happen. He called for accountability and urged those close to Biden, including First Lady Jill Biden, to take action. Jackson even went so far as to suggest that Biden should use a walker to avoid further embarrassing falls in public.Jackson's concerns about Biden's fitness for office are not new. In April, he circulated a letter among House Republicans demanding that Biden undergo a cognitive test or withdraw from the 2024 race. The letter cited Biden's age, public gaffes, and polls showing doubts about his mental fitness among many Americans.The Biden administration has consistently dismissed these concerns, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stating that similar attacks on Biden's fitness for office failed in the past. Jean-Pierre pointed to Biden's successes and reassured that he is capable of fulfilling his duties as president.As the debate over Biden's health and fitness for office continues, Jackson's persistent questioning underscores the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the president's physical and mental capabilities.
Ronny Jackson On Joe Biden's Cognitive Health: 'It’s Becoming National Security Issue'

Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Texas GOP Representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician who served as the Physician to the President during the Trump and Obama administrations, continues to raise questions about President Joe Biden's mental and physical health.
Following the president's fall on stage during a recent commencement ceremony at the US Air Force Academy, Jackson stated that Biden is "not fit mentally or physically" to be president. According to Jackson, part of the president's role is to inspire confidence and project power, which he believes Biden is failing to do due to his age and perceived decline.
Jackson highlighted the numerous gaffes made by Biden and argued that the recent fall only adds to concerns about his fitness for office. He suggested that Biden's physical decline is now accentuating his cognitive decline, which he claims has been evident for some time.
"I think his lack of physical ability and his physical decline is now starting to highlight the cognitive decline that we’ve been watching for so long now," Jackson said. "It’s a package that just doesn’t sell around the world, and it’s becoming a national security issue for us. We have to do something about."
Expressing his disbelief that Biden, who is currently 80 years old, is considering running for another term at the age of 86, Jackson criticized the White House for allowing this to happen. He called for accountability and urged those close to Biden, including First Lady Jill Biden, to take action. Jackson even went so far as to suggest that Biden should use a walker to avoid further embarrassing falls in public.
Jackson's concerns about Biden's fitness for office are not new. In April, he circulated a letter among House Republicans demanding that Biden undergo a cognitive test or withdraw from the 2024 race. The letter cited Biden's age, public gaffes, and polls showing doubts about his mental fitness among many Americans.
The Biden administration has consistently dismissed these concerns, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stating that similar attacks on Biden's fitness for office failed in the past. Jean-Pierre pointed to Biden's successes and reassured that he is capable of fulfilling his duties as president.
As the debate over Biden's health and fitness for office continues, Jackson's persistent questioning underscores the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the president's physical and mental capabilities.
