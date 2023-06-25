https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/ukraine-loses-up-to-430-troops-in-donetsk-direction-in-24-hours-1111456592.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 430 Troops in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours

Ukraine Loses Up to 430 Troops in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours

Ukraine lost up to 430 military personnel in combat with Russian forces in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily update on Sunday.

2023-06-25T13:21+0000

2023-06-25T13:21+0000

2023-06-25T13:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111063987_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d48cb5c3e3ebdebd7ae889709a78645.jpg

Ukraine's attempts to carry out offensive operations continued over the past day in the directions of Donetsk, Krasny Lyman, South Donetsk and Zaporozhye, the ministry said. Russian troops also destroyed a munition depot of Ukraine's 110th mechanized brigade near the city of Avdeevka, north of Donetsk. A total of 10 Ukrainian attacks were repelled near the villages of Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Kurdyumovka, Yagodnoye, Zaliznyanskoye and Dubovo-Vasilyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Four other attacks were repulsed near Krasnogorovka, Avdeevka, Marinka and Pervomayskoe outside the city of Donetsk. Ukraine's losses in the direction of Krasny Lyman amounted to around 130 people in the past 24 hours, as well as three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two D-30 howitzers. Three Ukrainian servicemen surrendered to Russian troops, the ministry said. Four Ukrainian attacks were repelled in this direction near the villages of Yampolovka in the DPR as well as Karmazynovka and Dibrova in the Luhansk People’s Republic. As many as 245 Ukrainian military personnel were eliminated in the directions of South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson and Kupyansk in the past day, the Russian military said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russian-lieutenants-crew-fights-off-three-ukrainian-tanks-single-handed-1111313450.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russian-envoy-says-leopard-tanks-will-soon-be-in-red-list-after-destruction-by-russia-1111325060.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/why-cant-western-weapons-save-day-for-ukraines-counteroffensive-1111121503.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

special military operation, ukrainian crisis