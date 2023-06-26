International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Shoigu Visits Command Post of Zapad Group of Forces - Defense Ministry
Shoigu Visits Command Post of Zapad Group of Forces - Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has checked the frontline command post of the Zapad Group of Forces and has ordered commanders to continue reconnaissance to uncover and suppress enemy plans, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In the course of work in the special military operation zone, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, checked the forward command post of one of the formations of the Zapad Group of Forces. At the command post, the head of the Russian military department heard a report… on the current situation, the nature of the enemy’s actions and the performance of combat missions by Russian troops in the main tactical directions," the Defense Ministry said. Shoigu highlighted the efficiency of identifying and destroying military equipment and concentrations of enemy personnel in the tactical areas of the Zapad formation’s area of ​​responsibility. "The commanders of the Zapad Group of Forces were tasked with continuing active reconnaissance in order to reveal the enemy's plans in advance and prevent their implementation on the distant approaches to the line of contact," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has checked the frontline command post of the Zapad Group of Forces and has ordered commanders to continue reconnaissance to uncover and suppress enemy plans, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In the course of work in the special military operation zone, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, checked the forward command post of one of the formations of the Zapad Group of Forces. At the command post, the head of the Russian military department heard a report… on the current situation, the nature of the enemy’s actions and the performance of combat missions by Russian troops in the main tactical directions," the Defense Ministry said.
Shoigu highlighted the efficiency of identifying and destroying military equipment and concentrations of enemy personnel in the tactical areas of the Zapad formation’s area of ​​responsibility.
"The commanders of the Zapad Group of Forces were tasked with continuing active reconnaissance in order to reveal the enemy's plans in advance and prevent their implementation on the distant approaches to the line of contact," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
