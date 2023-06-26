https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/shoigu-visits-command-post-of-zapad-group-of-forces---defense-ministry-1111465861.html
Shoigu Visits Command Post of Zapad Group of Forces - Defense Ministry
Shoigu Visits Command Post of Zapad Group of Forces - Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has checked the frontline command post of the Zapad Group of Forces and has ordered commanders to continue reconnaissance to uncover and suppress enemy plans, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2023-06-26T05:24+0000
2023-06-26T05:24+0000
2023-06-26T05:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei shoigu
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/16/1082701886_0:78:1751:1063_1920x0_80_0_0_91032368bb6a13937595b7667df252d4.jpg
"In the course of work in the special military operation zone, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, checked the forward command post of one of the formations of the Zapad Group of Forces. At the command post, the head of the Russian military department heard a report… on the current situation, the nature of the enemy’s actions and the performance of combat missions by Russian troops in the main tactical directions," the Defense Ministry said. Shoigu highlighted the efficiency of identifying and destroying military equipment and concentrations of enemy personnel in the tactical areas of the Zapad formation’s area of responsibility. "The commanders of the Zapad Group of Forces were tasked with continuing active reconnaissance in order to reveal the enemy's plans in advance and prevent their implementation on the distant approaches to the line of contact," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/russian-military-destroys-storm-shadow-missile-depot-in-western-ukraine-1111442832.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/16/1082701886_116:0:1636:1140_1920x0_80_0_0_5356ad5042216734064dd3c2b7dce8ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense minister sergei shoigu, zapad group of forces, special operation in ukraine
russian defense minister sergei shoigu, zapad group of forces, special operation in ukraine
Shoigu Visits Command Post of Zapad Group of Forces - Defense Ministry
05:24 GMT 26.06.2023 (Updated: 05:28 GMT 26.06.2023)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has checked the frontline command post of the Zapad Group of Forces and has ordered commanders to continue reconnaissance to uncover and suppress enemy plans, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In the course of work in the special military operation zone, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, checked the forward command post of one of the formations of the Zapad Group of Forces. At the command post, the head of the Russian military department heard a report… on the current situation, the nature of the enemy’s actions and the performance of combat missions by Russian troops in the main tactical directions," the Defense Ministry said.
Shoigu highlighted the efficiency of identifying and destroying military equipment and concentrations of enemy personnel in the tactical areas of the Zapad formation’s area of responsibility.
"The commanders of the Zapad Group of Forces were tasked with continuing active reconnaissance in order to reveal the enemy's plans in advance and prevent their implementation on the distant approaches to the line of contact," the Russian Defense Ministry said.