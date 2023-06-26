https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/terrorists-trained-in-west-to-invade-belarus---state-security-committee-in-minsk-1111467570.html
Terrorists Trained, Funded in West to Invade Belarus, Says Minsk Security Official
Terrorists Trained, Funded in West to Invade Belarus, Says Minsk Security Official
Earlier this month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned of ongoing attempts to create “dormant” extremist cells on the territory of his country.
Terrorists are being trained in Western countries to stage an armed invasion of Belarus, deputy head of the investigative department of the Belarusian State Security Committee Konstantin Bychek said. Speaking to Belarusian media, he pointed out that the committee is “ready for these challenges” and that “relevant measures are being taken” in line with orders by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.He added that the training of terrorists is carried out on the basis of foreign special forces, including the GROM Military Unit in Poland, the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union, and the Security Service of Ukraine.He stressed that State Security Committee knows the names of all those foreign special service officers who train the terrorists, as well as the funds that finance their activities.In the same vein, a UK newspaper reported earlier this month that Belarusian militants who plan to take part in an armed uprising attempt against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are undergoing combat training in Poland.According to the newspaper, several hundred Belarusian citizens are сurrently deployed at training centers in the city of Poznan. The centers were reportedly created by former Belarusian special service employees who left the country after the 2020 presidential election.
Terrorists Trained, Funded in West to Invade Belarus, Says Minsk Security Official
10:05 GMT 26.06.2023
Earlier this month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned of ongoing attempts to create “dormant” extremist cells on the territory of his country.
Terrorists are being trained in Western countries
to stage an armed invasion of Belarus, deputy head of the investigative department of the Belarusian State Security Committee Konstantin Bychek said.
Speaking to Belarusian media, he pointed out that the committee is “ready for these challenges” and that “relevant measures are being taken” in line with orders by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
“Fugitive terrorists and the collective West standing behind them have no chance. We have sufficient capabilities to duly neutralize the [terror] threat,” Bychek underscored.
He added that the training of terrorists is carried out on the basis of foreign special forces, including the GROM Military Unit in Poland, the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union, and the Security Service of Ukraine.
The militants go through a baptism by fire on a battlefield in southeastern Ukraine, and shortly after, they become instructors, preparing terrorist attacks and developing plans to invade Belarusian territory, according to Bychek.
He stressed that State Security Committee knows the names of all those foreign special service officers who train the terrorists, as well as the funds that finance their activities.
This comes after State Security Committee deputy head Ivan Tertel said that some neighboring Western countries and Ukraine host recruitment and training camps for those who want to organize a rebellion in Belarus aimed at ousting the government. According to him, representatives of the radical opposition have asked Western sponsors to provide them with $250 million for subversive activities.
In the same vein, a UK newspaper reported earlier this month that Belarusian militants who plan to take part in an armed uprising attempt against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
are undergoing combat training in Poland.
According to the newspaper, several hundred Belarusian citizens are сurrently deployed at training centers in the city of Poznan. The centers were reportedly created by former Belarusian special service employees who left the country after the 2020 presidential election.
The report followed Lukashenko stating in early June that members of illegal armed groups are being trained in Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine, and that attempts are being made to create sleeper cells of extremists directly in Belarus.