Terrorists Trained, Funded in West to Invade Belarus, Says Minsk Security Official

Earlier this month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned of ongoing attempts to create “dormant” extremist cells on the territory of his country.

Terrorists are being trained in Western countries to stage an armed invasion of Belarus, deputy head of the investigative department of the Belarusian State Security Committee Konstantin Bychek said. Speaking to Belarusian media, he pointed out that the committee is “ready for these challenges” and that “relevant measures are being taken” in line with orders by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.He added that the training of terrorists is carried out on the basis of foreign special forces, including the GROM Military Unit in Poland, the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union, and the Security Service of Ukraine.He stressed that State Security Committee knows the names of all those foreign special service officers who train the terrorists, as well as the funds that finance their activities.In the same vein, a UK newspaper reported earlier this month that Belarusian militants who plan to take part in an armed uprising attempt against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are undergoing combat training in Poland.According to the newspaper, several hundred Belarusian citizens are сurrently deployed at training centers in the city of Poznan. The centers were reportedly created by former Belarusian special service employees who left the country after the 2020 presidential election.

