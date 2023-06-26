International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/us-embassy-contacted-russian-foreign-ministry-over-events-around-wagner-pmc-1111466631.html
US Embassy Contacted Russian Foreign Ministry Over Events Around Wagner PMC
US Embassy Contacted Russian Foreign Ministry Over Events Around Wagner PMC
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The US Embassy in Moscow has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the diplomatic mission's security in connection with the... 26.06.2023, Sputnik International
2023-06-26T15:15+0000
2023-06-26T15:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
moscow
russia
us embassy
russian foreign ministry
lynne tracy
pmc wagner
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082502233_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_966eb9a746d3676e4d00e9ef2d56b17b.jpg
"The embassy contacted [the ministry] by e-mail," the source said when asked if US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry over the embassy's security in connection with the events around Prigozhin.On June 23, PMC Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Armed Forces had fired missiles at a Wagner base. The Russian Ministry of Defense refuted these allegations, but shortly afterward, a contingent of Wagner forces seized several administrative buildings in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and embarked on a march on Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation, branding the Wagner head’s actions as an armed insurrection and a betrayal of the homeland. Later, Putin agreed to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko's mediation with Prigozhin, which lasted throughout Saturday. As a result of these talks, Prigozhin halted the march on Moscow by Wagner troops and ordered them to return to their field camps.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/russian-lawmakers-working-out-bill-to-regulate-private-military-companies-activity-1111465582.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/us-spies-stayed-mum-about-pmc-wagners-mutiny-despite-knowing-about-it-beforehand---media-1111464048.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/mutiny-averted-everything-we-know-as-prigozhin-halts-wagner-march-on-moscow-1111448622.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082502233_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d5088aa4f3d8b96ad1ad0dc853d06420.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow, russia, us embassy, russian foreign ministry, lynne tracy, pmc wagner
moscow, russia, us embassy, russian foreign ministry, lynne tracy, pmc wagner

US Embassy Contacted Russian Foreign Ministry Over Events Around Wagner PMC

15:15 GMT 26.06.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankThe national flags of Russia and the USA are seen on the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow, Russia.
The national flags of Russia and the USA are seen on the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The US Embassy in Moscow has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the diplomatic mission's security in connection with the events surrounding the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) in Russia, an informed source told Sputnik on Monday.
"The embassy contacted [the ministry] by e-mail," the source said when asked if US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry over the embassy's security in connection with the events around Prigozhin.
PMC Wagner forces leaving the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2023
Russia
Russian Lawmakers Working Out Bill to Regulate Private Military Companies' Activity
05:40 GMT
On June 23, PMC Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Armed Forces had fired missiles at a Wagner base. The Russian Ministry of Defense refuted these allegations, but shortly afterward, a contingent of Wagner forces seized several administrative buildings in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and embarked on a march on Moscow.
Russian servicemen are seen at a checkpoint in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2023
World
US Spies Stayed Mum on PMC Wagner's Mutiny Despite Prior Knowledge - Media
Yesterday, 18:56 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation, branding the Wagner head’s actions as an armed insurrection and a betrayal of the homeland.
Later, Putin agreed to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko's mediation with Prigozhin, which lasted throughout Saturday. As a result of these talks, Prigozhin halted the march on Moscow by Wagner troops and ordered them to return to their field camps.
Situation in Rostov-on-Don Saturday amid PMC Wagner's attempted rebellion against the Russian Defense Ministry. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2023
Russia
Mutiny Averted: Everything We Know as Prigozhin Halts Wagner March on Moscow
24 June, 21:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала