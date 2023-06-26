https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/us-embassy-contacted-russian-foreign-ministry-over-events-around-wagner-pmc-1111466631.html
"The embassy contacted [the ministry] by e-mail," the source said when asked if US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry over the embassy's security in connection with the events around Prigozhin.On June 23, PMC Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Armed Forces had fired missiles at a Wagner base. The Russian Ministry of Defense refuted these allegations, but shortly afterward, a contingent of Wagner forces seized several administrative buildings in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and embarked on a march on Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation, branding the Wagner head’s actions as an armed insurrection and a betrayal of the homeland. Later, Putin agreed to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko's mediation with Prigozhin, which lasted throughout Saturday. As a result of these talks, Prigozhin halted the march on Moscow by Wagner troops and ordered them to return to their field camps.
US Embassy Contacted Russian Foreign Ministry Over Events Around Wagner PMC
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The US Embassy in Moscow has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the diplomatic mission's security in connection with the events surrounding the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) in Russia, an informed source told Sputnik on Monday.
"The embassy contacted [the ministry] by e-mail," the source said when asked if US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry over the embassy's security in connection with the events around Prigozhin.
On June 23, PMC Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Armed Forces had fired missiles at a Wagner base. The Russian Ministry of Defense refuted these allegations, but shortly afterward, a contingent of Wagner forces seized several administrative buildings in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and embarked on a march on Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation, branding the Wagner head’s actions as an armed insurrection and a betrayal of the homeland.
Later, Putin agreed to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko's mediation with Prigozhin, which lasted throughout Saturday. As a result of these talks, Prigozhin halted the march on Moscow by Wagner troops and ordered them to return to their field camps.