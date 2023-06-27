https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/lukashenko-orders-belarusian-army-to-go-on-full-combat-alert-1111491782.html
Lukashenko Orders Belarusian Army to Go on Full Combat Alert
Lukashenko Orders Belarusian Army to Go on Full Combat Alert
Belarusian President Alexander Likashenko said on Tuesday that he gave orders to bring the national army to full combat readiness against the backdrop of events in Russia.
2023-06-27T07:58+0000
2023-06-27T07:58+0000
2023-06-27T12:01+0000
world
belarus
alexander lukashenko
wagner aborted mutiny
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108024703_0:0:3175:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_dd8b2def61654ead5bf2ade2bb7fdd6a.jpg
"I gave all orders to bring the army to full combat readiness," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by a governmental Telegram channel.He added that the priority security task for Belarus is prevention of escalation as tensions are already high. “Your [security officials] priority, as well as [the priority of] all the people in uniform, is to take the necessary measures to prevent the escalation of the situation. Tensions are already to the limit,” Lukashenko said, as quoted media. On June 23, PMC Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Armed Forces had fired missiles at a Wagner base. The Russian Ministry of Defense refuted these allegations, but shortly afterward, a contingent of Wagner forces seized several administrative buildings in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and embarked on a march on Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation, branding the Wagner head’s actions as an armed insurrection and a betrayal of the homeland. Later, Putin agreed to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko's mediation with Prigozhin, which lasted throughout Saturday. As a result of these talks, Prigozhin halted the march on Moscow by Wagner troops and ordered them to return to their field camps.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/back-to-normal-whats-going-on-in-moscow--beyond-after-wagners-aborted-mutiny-gamble-1111473644.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108024703_18:0:2749:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_497442237eadc460f47be5300ecdabdd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belarus, lukashenko, abortet mutiny attempt
belarus, lukashenko, abortet mutiny attempt
Lukashenko Orders Belarusian Army to Go on Full Combat Alert
07:58 GMT 27.06.2023 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 27.06.2023)
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Likashenko said on Tuesday that he gave orders to bring the national army to full combat readiness against the backdrop of events in Russia.
"I gave all orders to bring the army to full combat readiness," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by a governmental Telegram channel.
He added that the priority security task for Belarus is prevention of escalation as tensions are already high.
“Your [security officials] priority, as well as [the priority of] all the people in uniform, is to take the necessary measures to prevent the escalation of the situation. Tensions are already to the limit,” Lukashenko said, as quoted media.
On June 23, PMC Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Armed Forces had fired missiles
at a Wagner base. The Russian Ministry of Defense refuted these allegations, but shortly afterward, a contingent of Wagner forces seized several administrative buildings in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and embarked on a march on Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation
, branding the Wagner head’s actions as an armed insurrection and a betrayal of the homeland.
Later, Putin agreed to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko's mediation with Prigozhin, which lasted throughout Saturday.
As a result of these talks, Prigozhin halted the march on Moscow by Wagner troops
and ordered them to return to their field camps.