LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 6
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 6
Sputnik International
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
04:30 GMT 05.03.2026 (Updated: 06:05 GMT 05.03.2026)
Being updated
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The operation against Iran took place despite ongoing Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran in Geneva aimed at addressing the Iranian nuclear issue.
Iranian authorities reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. Following the attacks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of True Promise 4, describing it as the most extensive and forceful offensive operation in the country’s history, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
Table of contents
10:57 GMT 05.03.2026
Iran Uses Latest Khorramshahr 4 Missile During Conflict With US, Israel - Reports
Iran uses the latest Khorramshahr 4 superheavy missile during the conflict with the United States and Israel, the state-run IRIB news agency reported on Thursday.
The missile was launched towards Israel.
10:52 GMT 05.03.2026
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Increases to 77 Since March 2 - Health Ministry
The death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon increased to 77 since March 2, another 527 people are injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Thursday.
"The number of victims of Israeli aggression from ... Monday, March 2, to ... Wednesday, March 4, increased to 77 dead and 527 injured," the statement said.
10:28 GMT 05.03.2026
Israeli Air Defenses Show High Interception Rate of Iranian Missiles - IDF
Israeli air defense system has demonstrated a high rate of intercepting Iranian missiles, with only one "significant hit" recorded in six days of shelling, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokeswoman Anna Ukolova told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Air defense systems continue to demonstrate a high success rate, which also helps avoid casualties and serious damage. To date, despite statements from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, no significant hits have been recorded, other than the synagogue in Bet Shemesh," Ukolova said.
10:18 GMT 05.03.2026
Iran Uses Cluster Munition Warheads to Increase Range of Potential Destruction - IDF
Iran uses missiles, including those with cluster munition warheads, which increases the potential range of destruction, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokeswoman Anna Ukolova told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Even one missile carries the potential for great destruction and losses. Let me remind you that Iran also uses cluster warheads, which increases the potential threat radius. All air defense systems remain on high alert and intercept threats from different sides," Ukolova said.
10:17 GMT 05.03.2026
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Says Iran UAV Attacks Contribute to Increased Region Tensions
Iranian drone attacks contribute to increased tensions in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that drone attacks were carried out from the territory of Iran in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, two people were injured.
"It was noted that drone attacks carried out from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan are of concern. Bayramov ... stated that this attack, committed against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is a violation of the norms and principles of international law and contributes to increasing tension in the region," the statement said.
10:16 GMT 05.03.2026
Qatar's Air Defense Forces Repel Missile Attack - Defense Ministry
Qatar's air defense forces repelled a missile attack, the Qatari Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The State of Qatar has been hit by a missile attack, and air defense forces are deployed to repel it. The Ministry of Defense calls on all citizens, foreign residents, and tourists to remain calm, avoid rumors, and rely only on official sources of information," the ministry said in a statement.
10:12 GMT 05.03.2026
Qatar Raises Danger Level Due to Missile Attack - Emergency Services
The Qatari authorities have declared an increased level of danger, advising residents to stay indoors due to the prolonged Iranian missile attack, according to messages sent to mobile phones by the National Emergency Alert Systems on Thursday.
"The danger level has been raised, everyone is required to stay indoors, avoid windows and open spaces," the message read.
10:10 GMT 05.03.2026
IDF Says Estimates Over Half of All Launchers in Iran Destroyed
The Israeli military estimates that more than half of Iran's rocket launchers have been destroyed in airstrikes, which affects Tehran's ability to carry out attacks, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokeswoman Anna Ukolova told Sputnik on Thursday.
"One of our important goals is launchers. At the moment, according to our estimates, more than 50% of rocket launchers in Iran have been destroyed. Of course, this also affects their ability to launch missiles on our territory," Ukolova said.
The army also records a decrease in the intensity of shelling from Iran, but the threat exists, the spokeswoman added.
10:07 GMT 05.03.2026
Cruise Ship With Over 70 Uzbek Citizens Remains Stranded in Doha - Reports
More than 70 Uzbek citizens are currently aboard Celestine Cruises ship, stranded in Doha, with the Uzbek embassy staff working to find a way to ensure their return to the home country, the Dunyo news agency of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.
Uzbek Ambassador to Qatar Ashraf Khodjaev visited the Doha port and met with 71 compatriots currently on board the Celestine Cruises vessel, the report said. During the meeting, detailed information about the current situation was provided to the citizens, Dunyo said.
The government of Uzbekistan, in cooperation with the Qatari authorities, is developing mechanisms to ensure the safety of Uzbek citizens and facilitate their return home, depending on further development, the news agency reported.
09:33 GMT 05.03.2026
IDF Says Attacked Iran's Underground Ballistic Missile Storage Facility
Israel has attacked Iran's underground ballistic missile storage facility and long-range missile launchers, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
"Overnight, the Israeli Air Force completed an intelligence-based wave of strikes against terror targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in Tehran. As part of the strikes, the IDF struck infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime’s ballistic missile array. Among the targets struck: an underground infrastructure site used by the Iranian regime to store ballistic missiles and storage sites for missiles intended for use against aircraft," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
09:33 GMT 05.03.2026
Sounds of Powerful Explosions Heard in Capital of Qatar
The sounds of powerful explosions were heard in the Qatari capital of Doha, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
The echo of powerful explosions rolled throughout the city, with eyewitnesses reporting hearing them in the city of Lusail, north of Doha, and in the city of Wakrah, south of the capital.
09:27 GMT 05.03.2026
Iran Completely Destroyed US, Israeli Military Bases in Kurdistan - Lawmaker
Iran has completely destroyed US and Israeli military bases in Kurdistan, Fada Hossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Thursday.
"Iran destroyed US and Zionist bases in Kurdistan by force," the lawmaker was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
09:27 GMT 05.03.2026
Turkey in Coordination With NATO, Other Allies After Missile Incident - Defense Ministry
Ankara continues to coordinate with NATO and other allies after the downed ballistic missile incident, reserving the right to respond to any hostile attack, Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said on Thursday.
"Turkey maintains its capabilities and determination at the highest level in ensuring the safety of its citizens and airspace, taking a responsible approach to maintaining peace and stability in the region. Nevertheless, we reserve the right to respond to any hostile attack and continue to coordinate closely with NATO and other allies in connection with the latest developments," Akturk was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper.
09:26 GMT 05.03.2026
Trump Thanks NATO Chief for Backing Iran Operation
US President Donald Trump thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for supporting the US operation in Iran.
On Wednesday, Rutte told the Newsmax broadcaster of robust allied backing for US actions against Iran and NATO's fight against the Iranian government. NATO is ready for the possible invocation of Article 5 collective defense amid the war against Iran, he said.
"Thank you to our great NATO Secretary General," Trump wrote late Wednesday on Truth Social, linking Rutte's interview.
09:25 GMT 05.03.2026
Bahrain's Ambassador Hopes Russia Will Persuade Iran Not to Strike Targets in His Country
Bahrain's Ambassador in Moscow Ahmed Alsaati appealed on Thursday to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and asked Russia to persuade Iran not to strike targets in Bahrain and other Arab countries.
"We hope that Russia should take a tougher stance and condemn the aggression against our country... We want Russia to put pressure on Iran to stop this aggression," the ambassador said during an embassy roundtable, speaking on behalf of a group of Arab states.
09:24 GMT 05.03.2026
Bahrain's Air Defense Destroyed 75 Iranian Missiles, 123 UAVs Since February 28 - Military
Bahrain's air defense systems have destroyed 75 Iranian missiles and 123 drones since February 28, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said on Thursday.
"The air defense systems of the Bahrain Defense Force ... have destroyed 75 missiles and 123 drones during Iran's ongoing terrorist aggression against the kingdom," the defense forces said in a statement.
09:23 GMT 05.03.2026
Iran Forms Temporary Governing Body of 3 After Supreme Leader's Death - Tehran
Following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a temporary governing body of three people has been formed to lead the country until a new leader is elected, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Thursday.
"A new body has been established comprised of three people. So they will be in charge until the new leader is elected. They are working to prepare the ground for the election of the new leader," Takht-Ravanchi told reporters.
Earlier this week, Mohsen Qomi, a member of the Assembly of Experts which elects the country's leader, said that the process of selecting a new supreme leader is ongoing. Meanwhile, Mahmoud Rajabi, a member of the presidium of this state body, said on March 4 that the final information regarding the election would be announced by the Assembly of Experts' secretariat.
09:19 GMT 05.03.2026
Nearly 50 People Killed in Northwestern Iran due to US, Israeli Strikes - Reports
At least 49 people have been killed in US and Israeli attacks on Iran's West Azerbaijan Province, the Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday, citing the local branch of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.
Another 275 sustained injuries, according to the report.
On Monday, the ISNA news agency reported that 38 people had been killed and 212 others injured in neighboring East Azerbaijan Province.
09:16 GMT 05.03.2026
Iranian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2026
World
Claims About Iran's Attempts to Build Nuclear Weapons False - Foreign Ministry
09:15 GMT
09:05 GMT 05.03.2026
Israel Detects Missile Launch From Iran, Intercepting It - IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday it has detected missiles launched from Iran toward the Jewish State, and air defense systems are working to eliminate the threat.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the IDF said in a statement.
