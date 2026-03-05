LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 6

Cruise Ship With Over 70 Uzbek Citizens Remains Stranded in Doha - Reports

More than 70 Uzbek citizens are currently aboard Celestine Cruises ship, stranded in Doha, with the Uzbek embassy staff working to find a way to ensure their return to the home country, the Dunyo news agency of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

Uzbek Ambassador to Qatar Ashraf Khodjaev visited the Doha port and met with 71 compatriots currently on board the Celestine Cruises vessel, the report said. During the meeting, detailed information about the current situation was provided to the citizens, Dunyo said.

The government of Uzbekistan, in cooperation with the Qatari authorities, is developing mechanisms to ensure the safety of Uzbek citizens and facilitate their return home, depending on further development, the news agency reported.