https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/new-audio-allegedly-captures-trump-discussing-secret-military-docs-1111485589.html

New Audio Allegedly Captures Trump Discussing 'Secret' Military Docs

New Audio Allegedly Captures Trump Discussing 'Secret' Military Docs

Earlier this month, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts stemming from the mishandling of classified government documents. The case is the latest... 27.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-27T03:07+0000

2023-06-27T03:07+0000

2023-06-27T03:06+0000

americas

donald trump

us

classified documents

new jersey

bedminster

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110041728_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_10a87bf7701633c58336e4e7905f9068.jpg

Newly obtained audio by US media has allegedly captured a conversation in which former US President Donald Trump appeared to discuss classified US military documents during a 2021 meeting.The two-minute audio clip may likely prove essential to Trump's second indictment, which centers on the mishandling of classified documents at the one-time commander-in-chief's Mar-a-Lago residence.The brief clip touches on one of two instances referenced in Trump's federal indictment where prosecutors alleged the former president shared classified information during a 2021 interview at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort."These are the papers," Trump is heard on the tape discussing and appearing to shuffle Pentagon plans reportedly compiled by Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. "This was done by the military and given to me."At one point in the recording, a supposed aide of Trump is heard suggesting that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would print "secret" and "highly confidential" filings frequently, to which Trump responded by saying she would have sent it to former US Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY).The comments also come in stark contrast to remarks Trump made the week prior during an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier. Trump claimed during the interview that "papers" in his possession had been "newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles."A Trump camp spokesperson has responded to the latest developments by stating the audio "provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong." The statement given to media goes on to claim that Trump was "speaking rhetorically and also quite humorously."Citing insiders with knowledge of the documents, US media previously reported in early June that Trump's legal camp had been unable to locate the classified documents referenced in the new recording.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/clinton-trump-backers-using-emailgate-as-distraction-from-mar-a-lago-indictment-1111131630.html

americas

new jersey

bedminster

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, us, classified documents, new jersey, bedminster