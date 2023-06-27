https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/new-audio-allegedly-captures-trump-discussing-secret-military-docs-1111485589.html
New Audio Allegedly Captures Trump Discussing 'Secret' Military Docs
Earlier this month, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts stemming from the mishandling of classified government documents. The case is the latest legal hurdle, and just one of many the former president is presently facing.
Newly obtained audio
by US media has allegedly captured a conversation in which former US President Donald Trump appeared to discuss classified US military documents during a 2021 meeting.
The two-minute audio clip may likely prove essential to Trump's second indictment, which centers on the mishandling of classified documents at the one-time commander-in-chief's Mar-a-Lago residence.
The brief clip touches on one of two instances referenced in Trump's federal indictment where prosecutors alleged the former president shared classified information during a 2021 interview at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort.
The individuals heard on the recording - identified as a writer, publisher and two Trump staffers - were reportedly shown top secret plans regarding an attack against Iran. None had the required security clearances to view such information.
Trump's recorded comments were captured as part of a meeting for officials working a memoir for Trump-era Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
"These are the papers," Trump is heard on the tape discussing and appearing to shuffle Pentagon plans reportedly compiled by Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. "This was done by the military and given to me."
“See as president I could have declassified it,” Trump continues, adding: “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”
At one point in the recording, a supposed aide of Trump is heard suggesting that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would print "secret" and "highly confidential" filings frequently, to which Trump responded by saying she would have sent it to former US Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY).
The comments also come in stark contrast to remarks Trump made the week prior during an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier. Trump claimed during the interview that "papers" in his possession had been "newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles."
A Trump camp spokesperson has responded to the latest developments by stating the audio "provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong." The statement given to media goes on to claim that Trump was "speaking rhetorically and also quite humorously."
Citing insiders with knowledge of the documents, US media previously reported in early June that Trump's legal camp had been unable to locate the classified documents referenced in the new recording.