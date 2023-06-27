https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/putin-says-enemy-would-try-to-use-situation-if-mutiny-not-suppressed-1111497734.html

Putin Says Enemy Would Try to Use Situation If Mutiny Not Suppressed

Putin Says Enemy Would Try to Use Situation If Mutiny Not Suppressed

If mutiny started by the Wagner Group private military company had not been suppressed, the enemy would have taken advantage of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

If the mutiny started by the Wagner Group private military company had not been suppressed, the enemy would have taken advantage of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday."Chaos in the country would be inevitable, and the enemy, of course, would take advantage of this ... [the enemy] is trying to do so. But nothing works. I hope it does not work out. I am even sure of it. But for certain — they would have taken advantage," Putin said during a meeting with military personnel in the Kremlin.On Friday, Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly striking the group's camps, after which Wagner troops seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations, while Russia's Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny in the country.On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in negotiations with Prigozhin throughout the day, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner Group chief accepted Lukashenko's proposal that his troops stop their movement in Russia and take steps to de-escalate the situation.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. On Tuesday, Russia's Federal Security Service said that the case of armed mutiny had been dismissed.Speaking about Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the attempted mutiny on June 24, Vladimir Putin said that Prigozhin had earned over 80 billion rubles ($940 million) in a year from the state through military contracts.The president also mentioned that the state had paid over 86 billion rubles to Wagner from May 2022 to May 2023.

