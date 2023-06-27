https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/putin-says-enemy-would-try-to-use-situation-if-mutiny-not-suppressed-1111497734.html
Putin Says Enemy Would Try to Use Situation If Mutiny Not Suppressed
Putin Says Enemy Would Try to Use Situation If Mutiny Not Suppressed
If mutiny started by the Wagner Group private military company had not been suppressed, the enemy would have taken advantage of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2023-06-27T13:19+0000
2023-06-27T13:19+0000
2023-06-27T13:19+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
wagner aborted mutiny
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111497922_0:0:3170:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_e959e13116ad1ed2faf9d6066567828e.jpg
If the mutiny started by the Wagner Group private military company had not been suppressed, the enemy would have taken advantage of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday."Chaos in the country would be inevitable, and the enemy, of course, would take advantage of this ... [the enemy] is trying to do so. But nothing works. I hope it does not work out. I am even sure of it. But for certain — they would have taken advantage," Putin said during a meeting with military personnel in the Kremlin.On Friday, Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly striking the group's camps, after which Wagner troops seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations, while Russia's Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny in the country.On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in negotiations with Prigozhin throughout the day, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner Group chief accepted Lukashenko's proposal that his troops stop their movement in Russia and take steps to de-escalate the situation.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. On Tuesday, Russia's Federal Security Service said that the case of armed mutiny had been dismissed.Speaking about Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the attempted mutiny on June 24, Vladimir Putin said that Prigozhin had earned over 80 billion rubles ($940 million) in a year from the state through military contracts.The president also mentioned that the state had paid over 86 billion rubles to Wagner from May 2022 to May 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/putin-tells-military-they-actually-preventedcivil-war-1111491663.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111497922_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2954d2b8f23794125c65b448b74bd76.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, wagner mutiny attempt, aborted mutiny attempt
russia, vladimir putin, wagner mutiny attempt, aborted mutiny attempt
Putin Says Enemy Would Try to Use Situation If Mutiny Not Suppressed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, the Russian president said that the military personnel who took part in the suppression of the attempted armed mutiny on June 24 actually prevented a civil war in Russia.
If the mutiny started by the Wagner Group private military company had not been suppressed, the enemy would have taken advantage of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Chaos in the country would be inevitable, and the enemy, of course, would take advantage of this ... [the enemy] is trying to do so. But nothing works. I hope it does not work out. I am even sure of it. But for certain — they would have taken advantage," Putin said during a meeting with military personnel in the Kremlin.
On Friday, Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly striking the group's camps, after which Wagner troops seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations, while Russia's Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny in the country.
On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in negotiations with Prigozhin throughout the day, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner Group chief accepted Lukashenko's proposal that his troops stop their movement in Russia and take steps to de-escalate the situation.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. On Tuesday, Russia's Federal Security Service said that the case of armed mutiny had been dismissed.
Speaking about Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the attempted mutiny on June 24, Vladimir Putin said that Prigozhin had earned over 80 billion rubles ($940 million) in a year from the state through military contracts.
"Despite the fact that the very maintenance of [PMC] Wagner was on the state, the owner of the Concord company received and earned from the state through the military trade, he earned 80 billion rubles in a year supplying food and providing catering services to the military," Putin stressed.
The president also mentioned that the state had paid over 86 billion rubles to Wagner from May 2022 to May 2023.