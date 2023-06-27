https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/putin-tells-military-they-actually-preventedcivil-war-1111491663.html

Putin Tells Military They Clearly Prevented Civil War

Vladimir Putin thanked all personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the country's law enforcement agencies and special services for their courage and loyalty to the Russian people.

Military units, who took part in the suppression of the attempted armed mutiny on June 24, actually stopped the civil war in Russia, and acted clearly and harmoniously, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday. He said that the people who were sucked into the Wagner mutiny realized the fact the army and the people were not on the side of the rebels. The Russian head of state underlined that the determination and courage of the servicemen, as well as “the consolidation of Russian society played a huge and decisive role in stabilizing the situation.”Putin also paid his respects to the military pilots who were killed while trying to take on the mutineers. "Our comrades-in-arms, pilots, died in the confrontation with the mutineers. They had no fear and honorably fulfilled the order and their military duty," he said.According to him, relocating Russian troops from the special military operation zone to grapple with Wagner’s aborted mutiny gamble was not necessary.““Units of the Defense Ministry, the National Guard as well as forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and special services ensured the reliable operation of the most important control and strategic centers, the security of border regions, the strength of the rear of our Armed Forces of all military formations, which continued at that time to heroically fight at the front. We did not have to remove combat units from the special military operation zone,” the Russian president pointed out.

