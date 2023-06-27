https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/russias-fsb-says-case-of-armed-mutiny-dismissed-on-tuesday-1111489969.html

Russia's FSB Says Case of Armed Mutiny Dismissed on Tuesday

Russia's FSB Says Case of Armed Mutiny Dismissed on Tuesday

An investigation into the case of an armed mutiny has established that its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime, and the case was dismissed, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

2023-06-27T08:36+0000

2023-06-27T08:36+0000

2023-06-27T09:46+0000

russia

wagner aborted mutiny

russia

pmc wagner

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg

"During the investigation of the criminal case initiated by the investigative department of the Federal Security Service of Russia on June 23 ... on the fact of an armed rebellion, it was established that on June 24 its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime. Taking into account this and other circumstances relevant to the investigation, on June 27, the investigating authority issued a decision to close the criminal case," the FSB said in a statement.Commenting on the development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that promises that were given to avoid the worst outcome during an attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, are being kept.The Wagner Group paramilitary organization seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner Group would retreat to its bases. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/back-to-normal-whats-going-on-in-moscow--beyond-after-wagners-aborted-mutiny-gamble-1111473644.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

wagner aborted mutiny, wagner treason, wagner group, fsb