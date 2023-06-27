https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/russias-fsb-says-case-of-armed-mutiny-dismissed-on-tuesday-1111489969.html
Russia's FSB Says Case of Armed Mutiny Dismissed on Tuesday
Russia's FSB Says Case of Armed Mutiny Dismissed on Tuesday
An investigation into the case of an armed mutiny has established that its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime, and the case was dismissed, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
2023-06-27T08:36+0000
2023-06-27T08:36+0000
2023-06-27T09:46+0000
russia
wagner aborted mutiny
russia
pmc wagner
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"During the investigation of the criminal case initiated by the investigative department of the Federal Security Service of Russia on June 23 ... on the fact of an armed rebellion, it was established that on June 24 its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime. Taking into account this and other circumstances relevant to the investigation, on June 27, the investigating authority issued a decision to close the criminal case," the FSB said in a statement.Commenting on the development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that promises that were given to avoid the worst outcome during an attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, are being kept.The Wagner Group paramilitary organization seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner Group would retreat to its bases. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/back-to-normal-whats-going-on-in-moscow--beyond-after-wagners-aborted-mutiny-gamble-1111473644.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
wagner aborted mutiny, wagner treason, wagner group, fsb
wagner aborted mutiny, wagner treason, wagner group, fsb
Russia's FSB Says Case of Armed Mutiny Dismissed on Tuesday
08:36 GMT 27.06.2023 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 27.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An investigation into the case of an armed mutiny has established that its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime, and the case was dismissed, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
"During the investigation of the criminal case initiated by the investigative department of the Federal Security Service of Russia on June 23 ... on the fact of an armed rebellion
, it was established that on June 24 its participants stopped actions directly aimed at committing a crime. Taking into account this and other circumstances relevant to the investigation, on June 27, the investigating authority issued a decision to close the criminal case," the FSB said in a statement.
Commenting on the development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that promises that were given to avoid the worst outcome during an attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, are being kept.
"I repeat once again, the will of the president was to prevent the development of events according to the worst scenario. There was a certain agreement to avoid this worst-case scenario, and there were certain promises from the president, certain guarantees from the president. The agreements are being implemented," Peskov told reporters.
The Wagner Group paramilitary organization seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.
On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin
, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner Group would retreat
to its bases. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped.