Lavrov Calls Western Media's Coverage of Events Around Prigozhin Wishful Thinking

Lavrov Calls Western Media's Coverage of Events Around Prigozhin Wishful Thinking

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western media apparently indulged in "wishful thinking," covering the events around the situation with the aborted mutiny attempt by Yevgeny...

Lavrov referred to US media reports claiming that that the US had allegedly been informed in advance of Prigozhin's upcoming rebellion but decided not to tell anyone about it. On French Policy StanceThe recent remark of French President Emmanuel Macron about the events around Wagner group, indicate that he clearly saw a chance to realize the threat of the West inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Lavrov added.On Saturday, Macron said that Paris was closely watching the situation in Russia, but remained focused on supporting Ukraine.On US Policy StanceSergey Lavrov stressed that US ambassador Lynne Tracy claimed that the situation around Wagner group is the internal affair of Russia.

