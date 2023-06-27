https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/sending-illegal-migrants-to-rwanda-could-cost-uk-over-215000-each-1111496549.html
Sending Illegal Migrants to Rwanda Could Cost UK Over $215,000 Each
The government's deal with Rwanda to settle illegal immigrants who claim asylum has drawn fire from opposition parties and even King Charles III. But the home secretary insists it is necessary to deter rampant people-trafficking.
The UK's expulsion of illegal migrants to Rwanda may cost London about £169,000 (about $215,410) per deportee, compared to an estimated saving to the taxpayer of between £106,000 and £165,000, the UK’s Home Office has said in its economic impact assessment report into the Illegal Migration Bill.The report reckoned that to be cost-effective, the measures would need to have enough of a deterrent effect to cut the numbers trafficked on dangerously-overloaded small boats by 37 percent.Meanwhile, migrant accommodation costs may reach £32 million a day by the end of 2026 if the number of asylum seekers arriving in the United Kingdom increases to 185,000 people. "If recent trends from 2020 onwards were to continue, the average per person per night support cost would rise to £126 in 2024, £152 in 2025, and £178 in 2026 (whole year averages). The size of the supported population would increase to 185,000 people by the end of 2026. The total costs of such a system to the taxpayer would be in excess of £32 million per day by the end of 2026," the document added.In 2022, almost 46,000 people made the perilous journey across the notoriously-treacherous English Channel and North Sea from France, Belgium and the Netherlands, including 8,700 children according to charity the Refugee Council.Home Secretary Suella Braverman insisted that the figures proved her department's approach was necessary."We cannot allow a system to continue which incentivizes people to risk their lives and pay people smugglers to come to this country illegally, while placing an unacceptable strain on the UK taxpayer," Braverman said.The government introduced new legislation in March to allow adults arriving illegally to be deported, regardless of whether they subsequently claim political asylum or not.Braverman stressed at the time that three-quarters of small boat arrivals in 2021 were young men, and that all had previously traveled through several peaceful European countries where they had the opportunity to claim asylum.At least 27 immigrants drowned in November 2021 when the flimsy people-traffickers' dinghy carrying them capsized.Those who make it are housed in overcrowded reception centers or hotels at the taxpayers' expense. Despite Sunak's pledge to cut the number of illegal sea crossings, 2,159 people arrived illegally in the week from June 12 to 18 this year.
Sending Illegal Migrants to Rwanda Could Cost UK Over $215,000 Each
The report reckoned that to be cost-effective, the measures would need to have enough of a deterrent effect to cut the numbers trafficked on dangerously-overloaded small boats by 37 percent.
"This cost will only be incurred for people who arrive in the UK illegally," the assessment read. "If an individual is deterred from entering the UK illegally, then no cost would be incurred."
Meanwhile, migrant accommodation costs may reach £32 million a day by the end of 2026 if the number of asylum seekers arriving in the United Kingdom increases to 185,000 people.
"If recent trends from 2020 onwards were to continue, the average per person per night support cost would rise to £126 in 2024, £152 in 2025, and £178 in 2026 (whole year averages). The size of the supported population would increase to 185,000 people by the end of 2026. The total costs of such a system to the taxpayer would be in excess of £32 million per day by the end of 2026," the document added.
In 2022, almost 46,000 people made the perilous journey across the notoriously-treacherous English Channel and North Sea from France, Belgium and the Netherlands, including 8,700 children according to charity the Refugee Council.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman insisted that the figures proved her department's approach was necessary.
"We cannot allow a system to continue which incentivizes people to risk their lives and pay people smugglers to come to this country illegally, while placing an unacceptable strain on the UK taxpayer," Braverman said.
The government introduced new legislation
in March to allow adults arriving illegally to be deported, regardless of whether they subsequently claim political asylum or not.
Braverman
stressed at the time that three-quarters of small boat arrivals in 2021 were young men, and that all had previously traveled through several peaceful European countries where they had the opportunity to claim asylum.
At least 27 immigrants
drowned in November 2021 when the flimsy people-traffickers' dinghy carrying them capsized.
Those who make it are housed in overcrowded reception centers or hotels at the taxpayers' expense. Despite Sunak's pledge to cut the number of illegal sea crossings, 2,159 people arrived illegally in the week from June 12 to 18 this year.