https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/soyuz-21b-rocket-with-42-small-satellites-launched-from-vostochny-cosmodrome-1111496756.html
Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With 42 Small Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome
Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With 42 Small Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome
Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Meteor-M weather satellite and 42 small spacecraft, including three foreign satellites from the Vostochny cosmodrome, according to a broadcast by the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos on Tuesday.
2023-06-27T12:04+0000
2023-06-27T12:04+0000
2023-06-27T12:04+0000
russia
science & tech
vostochny cosmodrome
soyuz
soyuz-2.1b
space exploration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105709621_0:14:2450:1392_1920x0_80_0_0_41fe556e88816062fe0169eb5b2a7b01.jpg
In 9 minutes 24 seconds after the launch, the rocket will put the Fregat upper stage with satellites into the reference orbit. It is expected to turn on its propulsion system twice and, 50 minutes after separation from the third stage of the rocket, to deliver the Meteor-M to the calculated orbit. After that, the Frigate propulsion system should be turned on two more times, the separation of small vehicles will begin in another hour and a half and will last about 40 minutes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/scientists-discover-milky-ways-fastest-runaway-stars-ever-detected-1111197795.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105709621_190:0:2258:1551_1920x0_80_0_0_7d58fe4b2c2fd944ddf8fbf8d1d9112f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, space exploration, vostochny cosmodrome, space, science, roscosmos
russia, space exploration, vostochny cosmodrome, space, science, roscosmos
Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With 42 Small Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Meteor-M weather satellite and 42 small spacecraft, including three foreign satellites from the Vostochny cosmodrome, according to a broadcast by the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos on Tuesday.
In 9 minutes 24 seconds after the launch, the rocket will put the Fregat upper stage with satellites into the reference orbit. It is expected to turn on its propulsion system twice
and, 50 minutes after separation from the third stage of the rocket, to deliver the Meteor-M to the calculated orbit.
After that, the Frigate propulsion system should be turned on two more times, the separation of small vehicles will begin in another hour and a half and will last about 40 minutes.