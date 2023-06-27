International
Top Australian Diplomat Voices Disappointment With Criticism of Aid Package to Kiev
Top Australian Diplomat Voices Disappointment With Criticism of Aid Package to Kiev
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday she was disappointed by criticism of the government's $74 million military aid package to Ukraine from the country's opposition.
On Monday, the Australian government announced a new 110 million Australian dollar ($73.6 million) military aid package for Ukraine, which included military equipment and artillery ammunition. The Australian opposition said, however, that the package did not meet Ukraine's key requests, including for Abrams tanks and Bushmaster armored vehicles. Opposition leader Peter Dutton also noted that the government's aid to Kiev "has taken too long and is too little." Wong also noted that since last June, the Australian government had more than doubled the amount of its military support for Ukraine. Australia and other Western countries have supplied Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.
Top Australian Diplomat Voices Disappointment With Criticism of Aid Package to Kiev

14:10 GMT 27.06.2023 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 27.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday she was disappointed by criticism of the government's $74 million military aid package to Ukraine from the country's opposition.
On Monday, the Australian government announced a new 110 million Australian dollar ($73.6 million) military aid package for Ukraine, which included military equipment and artillery ammunition. The Australian opposition said, however, that the package did not meet Ukraine's key requests, including for Abrams tanks and Bushmaster armored vehicles. Opposition leader Peter Dutton also noted that the government's aid to Kiev "has taken too long and is too little."
"It is disappointing, isn't it. That Mr Dutton's negativity really continues to operate, even in this area where, as you might recall, until now there's been bipartisan support including when we were in Opposition," Wong told radio broadcaster, adding that the package had been worked out in cooperation with Kiev.
Wong also noted that since last June, the Australian government had more than doubled the amount of its military support for Ukraine.
Australia and other Western countries have supplied Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.
