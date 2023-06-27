International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/uk-foreign-secretary-to-support-swedens-nato-bid-during-visit-to-gotland-island-1111490514.html
UK Foreign Secretary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid During Visit to Gotland Island
UK Foreign Secretary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid During Visit to Gotland Island
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will reiterate support for Stockholm's NATO bid during his visit to the strategically important Swedish island of Gotland this week, the UK government said on Tuesday.
2023-06-27T08:51+0000
2023-06-27T08:51+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
sweden
nato
james cleverly
nato expansion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103824/81/1038248145_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_a64824d6ccb5d9a16a100dad227488fc.jpg
"The Foreign Secretary will give full UK backing to Sweden's bid to become NATO members on a visit to the country this week. Ahead of next month's NATO Summit in Lithuania, James Cleverly will visit Gotland, a strategically important island, sitting just over 200 miles north of Kaliningrad, home to Russia's Baltic Fleet," the UK government said in a statement. Cleverly will hold a meeting on security cooperation, assistance to Kiev and possible challenges from China with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom. The two top diplomats are also scheduled to discuss European security as part of the Almedalen Week political forum and observe the operation of a Swedish submarine rescue ship, the UK government said. "My message to our Swedish friends is clear, the UK is doing all that we can to support their accession to NATO, which must happen as soon as possible to bolster our defences and make us all safer," Cleverly was quoted as saying in the statement. With the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden abandoned its long-term neutrality and, jointly with Finland, applied to join NATO in May of that year. Finland's application was approved this July, while Sweden's bid still remains vetoed by Turkiye and Hungary. The NATO summit in Vilnius is scheduled for July 11-12.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/orban-relations-with-sweden-awfully-wrong-preclude-it-from-joining-nato-1110551691.html
united kingdom (uk)
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103824/81/1038248145_202:0:1951:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_a18c12a38395074ecf3e1cfcf37eb0fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden nato bid, nato expansion, nato enlargement, sweden nato, nato accession
sweden nato bid, nato expansion, nato enlargement, sweden nato, nato accession

UK Foreign Secretary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid During Visit to Gotland Island

08:51 GMT 27.06.2023
© AP Photo / Sameer NajafizadaSwedish soldiers (file)
Swedish soldiers (file) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2023
© AP Photo / Sameer Najafizada
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will reiterate support for Stockholm's NATO bid during his visit to the strategically important Swedish island of Gotland this week, the UK government said on Tuesday.
"The Foreign Secretary will give full UK backing to Sweden's bid to become NATO members on a visit to the country this week. Ahead of next month's NATO Summit in Lithuania, James Cleverly will visit Gotland, a strategically important island, sitting just over 200 miles north of Kaliningrad, home to Russia's Baltic Fleet," the UK government said in a statement.
Cleverly will hold a meeting on security cooperation, assistance to Kiev and possible challenges from China with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom. The two top diplomats are also scheduled to discuss European security as part of the Almedalen Week political forum and observe the operation of a Swedish submarine rescue ship, the UK government said.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the European Council meeting in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2023
World
Orban: Relations With Sweden 'Awfully Wrong', Preclude It From Joining NATO
24 May, 06:18 GMT
"My message to our Swedish friends is clear, the UK is doing all that we can to support their accession to NATO, which must happen as soon as possible to bolster our defences and make us all safer," Cleverly was quoted as saying in the statement.
With the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden abandoned its long-term neutrality and, jointly with Finland, applied to join NATO in May of that year. Finland's application was approved this July, while Sweden's bid still remains vetoed by Turkiye and Hungary.
The NATO summit in Vilnius is scheduled for July 11-12.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала