International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/ukraines-loses-over-400-soldiers-in-donetsk-krasny-lyman-directions-1111492337.html
Ukraine Loses Over 400 Soldiers in Donetsk, Krasny Liman Directions
Ukraine Loses Over 400 Soldiers in Donetsk, Krasny Liman Directions
The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in Krasnyi Lyman and Donetsk direction during offensive attempts over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-06-27T10:46+0000
2023-06-27T10:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian defense ministry
donetsk
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111492130_1:0:854:480_1920x0_80_0_0_7f7a094cc98116faecd08a617f479987.jpg
According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry added that it repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and seven attacks in the Donetsk direction. "More than 100 Ukrainian servicemen, four armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts were destroyed in a day [in the Krasny Liman direction]," the ministry said. The ministry added that Ukraine lost "up to 325 soldiers, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles," in the Donetsk direction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/west-in-denial-about-failure-of-ukrainian-counter-offensive-1111418070.html
donetsk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111492130_107:0:747:480_1920x0_80_0_0_ab4d9c77b4d6a022d62b751776a39ded.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, special op, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive
russian special military operation, special op, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukraine Loses Over 400 Soldiers in Donetsk, Krasny Liman Directions

10:46 GMT 27.06.2023 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 27.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankRussian Armed Forces Decimate Ukrainian Tanks
Russian Armed Forces Decimate Ukrainian Tanks - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in Krasny Liman and Donetsk direction during offensive attempts over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry added that it repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and seven attacks in the Donetsk direction.
"More than 100 Ukrainian servicemen, four armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts were destroyed in a day [in the Krasny Liman direction]," the ministry said.
A Russian serviceman seen in Moscow's special military operation zone in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
West in Denial About Failure of Ukrainian 'Counter-Offensive'
23 June, 15:17 GMT
The ministry added that Ukraine lost "up to 325 soldiers, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles," in the Donetsk direction.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала