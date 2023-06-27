https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/ukraines-loses-over-400-soldiers-in-donetsk-krasny-lyman-directions-1111492337.html

Ukraine Loses Over 400 Soldiers in Donetsk, Krasny Liman Directions

The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in Krasnyi Lyman and Donetsk direction during offensive attempts over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The ministry added that it repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and seven attacks in the Donetsk direction. "More than 100 Ukrainian servicemen, four armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts were destroyed in a day [in the Krasny Liman direction]," the ministry said. The ministry added that Ukraine lost "up to 325 soldiers, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles," in the Donetsk direction.

