Ukraine's Worn-Out Western-Supplied Artillery 'Puts More Guns Out of Action'
Ukraine’s Worn-Out Western-Supplied Artillery ‘Puts More Guns Out of Action’
The US and its allies ramped up their military aid to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are facing a problem of worn-out artillery pieces that they have received from the US as part of Washington’s military aid to Kiev, an American media outlet has reported.This followed Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency chief Sergey Naryshkin warning Western countries against relying on the use of force when it comes to their relations with Russia.The comments come after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said last week that “16 days of intense hostilities” had seen Ukrainian forces reduce their activity, not least because they “suffered significant losses” during the counteroffensive.According to Shoigu, the UAF are regrouping as they “gather those troops that could go on the offensive in the future.” The Russian defense minister added that “the enemy still has the strength to conduct further offensive operations, despite massive losses both in men and materiel.”This was preceded by Russian President Vladimir Putin telling reporters during the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Kiev had failed to reach any strategic objectives since the beginning of its counteroffensive, losing 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles.Moscow has repeatedly warned countries sending weapons to Kiev that it regards these shipments as legitimate targets, and that it adds to prolonging the Ukraine conflict.
Ukraine’s Worn-Out Western-Supplied Artillery ‘Puts More Guns Out of Action’

27.06.2023
The US and its allies ramped up their military aid to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are facing a problem of worn-out artillery pieces that they have received from the US as part of Washington’s military aid to Kiev, an American media outlet has reported.

“The wear and tear on Western-provided artillery has put more guns out of action and [the UAF’s] artillery ammunition stocks again run perilously low,” the outlet said.

This followed Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency chief Sergey Naryshkin warning Western countries against relying on the use of force when it comes to their relations with Russia.

“Some Western elites have come to the idea that it’s possible to crush Russia” by using powerful weapons, Naryshkin said. In an apparent nod to the stalled Ukrainian counteroffensive, he stressed that the consequences of such ideas are being felt by the Ukrainian Army, as well as foreign mercenaries, who are suffering huge losses in manpower on the battlefield.

The comments come after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said last week that “16 days of intense hostilities” had seen Ukrainian forces reduce their activity, not least because they “suffered significant losses” during the counteroffensive.
According to Shoigu, the UAF are regrouping as they “gather those troops that could go on the offensive in the future.” The Russian defense minister added that “the enemy still has the strength to conduct further offensive operations, despite massive losses both in men and materiel.”
This was preceded by Russian President Vladimir Putin telling reporters during the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Kiev had failed to reach any strategic objectives since the beginning of its counteroffensive, losing 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles.
Moscow has repeatedly warned countries sending weapons to Kiev that it regards these shipments as legitimate targets, and that it adds to prolonging the Ukraine conflict.
