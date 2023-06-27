https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/ukraines-worn-out-western-supplied-artillery-puts-more-guns-out-of-action-1111490076.html

Ukraine’s Worn-Out Western-Supplied Artillery ‘Puts More Guns Out of Action’

Ukraine’s Worn-Out Western-Supplied Artillery ‘Puts More Guns Out of Action’

The US and its allies ramped up their military aid to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.

2023-06-27T12:25+0000

2023-06-27T12:25+0000

2023-06-27T12:25+0000

military

ukraine

russia

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111490262_0:129:3185:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_537d7d7ed02dc430d05e8d006ceeaa18.jpg

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are facing a problem of worn-out artillery pieces that they have received from the US as part of Washington’s military aid to Kiev, an American media outlet has reported.This followed Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency chief Sergey Naryshkin warning Western countries against relying on the use of force when it comes to their relations with Russia.The comments come after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said last week that “16 days of intense hostilities” had seen Ukrainian forces reduce their activity, not least because they “suffered significant losses” during the counteroffensive.According to Shoigu, the UAF are regrouping as they “gather those troops that could go on the offensive in the future.” The Russian defense minister added that “the enemy still has the strength to conduct further offensive operations, despite massive losses both in men and materiel.”This was preceded by Russian President Vladimir Putin telling reporters during the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Kiev had failed to reach any strategic objectives since the beginning of its counteroffensive, losing 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles.Moscow has repeatedly warned countries sending weapons to Kiev that it regards these shipments as legitimate targets, and that it adds to prolonging the Ukraine conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/us-approved-military-aid-to-ukraine-will-soon-be-tapped-talk-of-more-funding-on-back-burner-1110531070.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, ukraine, special military operation, artillery