Watch Russian Fighter Jets Dominate Baltic Skies

Su-27 is one of world most popular fighter jets used to dominate in the skies and air-to-ground rocket and bomb strikes. Su-25 can also carry tactical nukes.

The Russian Ministry of Defense published video footage showing the Baltic Fleet's Su-27 fighter jet crews carrying out drills. The crews trained to intercept cruise missiles and fire at mock enemy targets. Apart from regular training, pilots patrol the aerial borders of Russia and protect the Kaliningrad Region.The day before, Russian Su-27 jets flexed their military muscle over the Black Sea, escorting two Typhoon fighters of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force and an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft. The British planes failed to enter Russian airspace and had to retreat.

