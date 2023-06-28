https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/lavrov-says-countries-forced-to-support-zelenskys-plan-at-meeting-on-ukraine-in-denmark-1111530548.html

Lavrov Says Countries Forced to Support Zelensky's Plan at Meeting on Ukraine in Denmark

Some dishonorable approaches were used to persuade countries to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plan at the meeting on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in Copenhagen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Some dishonorable approaches were used to persuade countries to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plan at the meeting on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in Copenhagen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. Zelensky unveiled a 10-point peace initiative in November, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains it made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. This is despite Kiev banning its officials from engaging the Russian government in talks while President Putin is the Russian president.Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Putin Deserve No RespectStatements made by Western leaders on contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine simply deserve no respect, Lavrov pointed out."Compare all the public statements of Western figures about contacts with Putin, they simply do not deserve respect. If you are interested in a conversation, the president of Russia will never refuse such contact," Lavrov said during the interview.Lavrov recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have said that they plan to call Putin but did not do it.The minister also noted that the longer Ukraine and the West delay the start of peace talks, the more difficult it would be to reach an agreement between all parties. Lavrov added that Moscow had not received serious proposals from the West to resolve the Ukraine conflict.At the same time, Lavrov added that European leaders, who publicly announce their intention to call Putin, want to "show off in front of their voters."Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to Deal With Mess Created by ObamaRussia continues to stay in contact with the United States on the issue of work of diplomatic missions, the top Russia's diplomat noted."There are contacts on the functioning of embassies, ours there and the American one here. We are dealing with the mess that Obama began to create but we have not much success here. Three weeks before [Former US President Donald] Trump's inauguration, [Obama] slammed the door, kicking out dozens of our diplomats, seizing five properties. Well, and so on. That's when it [the mess] started," Lavrov said.

ukraine

russia

