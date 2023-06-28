International
Lithuanian President Says Vilnius Acquires 2 NASAMS Air Defense Systems for Ukraine
Lithuanian President Says Vilnius Acquires 2 NASAMS Air Defense Systems for Ukraine
ukrainian crisis, special op, arms for ukraine

Lithuanian President Says Vilnius Acquires 2 NASAMS Air Defense Systems for Ukraine

