https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/watch-russian-army-decimate-military-convoy-of-western-equipment--1111488715.html

Watch Russian Army Decimate Military Convoy of Western Equipment

When Russia launched special op to protect people of Donbass, Western countries ramped up the supplies of military equipment to Ukraine. Moscow consistently warned that such moves will only fuel the conflict and stressed that foreign equipment would be as good target as anything else.

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian armed forces

oshkosh

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111488520_26:0:1649:913_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9dcd968340fc0cb0b3256cdab2aa6c.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage showing how a Ukrainian military convoy armed with American equipment was decimated by the Pacific Fleet Marine Corps on the South Donetsk front. The convoy was headed by US-made armored vehicle Oshkosh that ran into a Russian anti-tank mine. The sudden blast stops the convoy dead in its tracks, as the enemy's equipment end up in a trap, with numerous Ukrainian soldiers fleeing for their lives.The key trophy has turned out to be the US-made armored vehicle Oshkosh seen in the clip. Such means of transportation are often used to dispatch troops or supply munition. As one of the Russian soldiers remarked, this military vehicle was brand new. Now, its wheels are fully wrecked and damage from shrapnel is also visible.The commander of tank company and Hero of Russian Federation – Ruslan Kurbanov – thoroughly scrutinized the vehicle from a technical standpoint and remained unimpressed by its quality.

