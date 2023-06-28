https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/report-trump-may-return-to-twitter-if-his-campaign-requires-publicity-boost-1111533679.html
Former President Donald Trump may return to the platform he has been banned from since 2021, but only if his campaign needs it.
Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a return to Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms if it's determined that his campaign needs a boost in the months to come.Citing insiders with knowledge of the matter, US media reported the former president may return to Twitter and other social media platforms such as Facebook* and Instagram, if his presidential campaign winds up needing a fresh dose of publicity.Trump hasn’t posted on Twitter in over two and a half years after he was "permanently" suspended by the platform after the January 6, 2021, riots at the US Capitol. Billionaire Elon Musk reinstated the former commander-in-chief after he purchased the social media site last year.However, Trump has yet to post on his Twitter account since his November 2022 reinstatement. Since his exile, he has been posting on a social media site of his creation: Truth Social. Much of that platform’s appeal is that it is the exclusive social media home of Trump, and any return to Twitter or another platform is likely to hurt its appeal.But if Trump’s campaign struggles, the health of Truth Social may become secondary to his quest to return to the White House. Trump has roughly 5.5 million followers on Truth Social, compared to 86.7 million on Twitter.The Trump campaign does not appear to be in need of a boost at this time, at least for the Republican primary. Trump currently holds a commanding lead over his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with polls showing him leading by 24 to 43 points, depending on the poll and what other candidates are included.If and when the Trump campaign starts its general election push, it looks more likely the former president’s campaign will need a boost. Recent polls tracking a potential matchup with current US President Joe Biden have the two in a dead heat, with each leading by a few points depending on the poll.The Trump campaign has not yet commented on the report.
Twitter suspended former US President Donald Trump's account on January 8, 2021, for the "glorification of violence" in the wake of the Capitol riot, which saw thousands of Trump supporters attempt to stall the certification of the 2020 election results.
