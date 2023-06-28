https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/kamala-harris-worst-vp-in-polling-history-us-broadcaster-reveals-1111517992.html

Kamala Harris Worst VP in Polling History, US Broadcaster Reveals

The survey indicated that at least 39% have a "very negative view" of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nearly half of Americans have a negative view of Kamala Harris and only 32% of them have a positive opinion of the US vice president, a new poll by the US' NBC News broadcaster has revealed.The survey showed that 49% of respondents are critical of Harris, of which 39% have a "very negative view" with respect to the 58-year-old politician. Only 11% said they have a “very positive” opinion of Harris.The poll was carried out from June 16 to June 20 with a total of 1,000 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.For comparison, Harris predecessor Mike Pence’s ratings sat at 34% positive vs. 38% negative (-4%) in October 2019. Views of Joe Biden were at 34% positive to 33% negative (+1%) when he was Barack Obama’s vice president in December 2010, while then-US Vice President Dick Cheney checked in at 47% positive and 24% negative (+23%) in May 2003. Earlier this year, media reports quoted an unnamed White House official as saying that US President Joe Biden is reportedly growing increasingly annoyed that his second-in-command, who allegedly refuses to take on more responsibility over a fear of potentially “messing up.”The US vice president, who adheres to a hawkish stance on the Ukraine conflict and calls for more hefty military packages, has in particular repeatedly been criticized for sitting on her hands when it comes to tackling the US migration crisis.

