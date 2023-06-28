https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/violent-clashes-erupt-in-paris-suburbs-after-police-kill-teenager---reports-1111517858.html

Violent Clashes Erupt in Paris Suburbs After Police Kill Teenager - Reports

Unrest and violent clashes with police broke out in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre and other suburbs after law enforcement killed a 17-year-old teenager who attempted to flee a traffic check early on Tuesday, local media reported.

The French police killed the teenager driving a rental car after he refused to pull over after breaking several road rules outside of Paris, "which caused shock and questions about the readiness of the security forces to pull the trigger," local newspaper reported. The incident caused unrest on the streets of Nanterre and a protest outside a police building, with protesters setting fire to barricades and trash cans, vandalizing bus stops and throwing firecrackers at the police, forcing the law enforcement to use tear gas, the report said. The French broadcaster reported that unrest was spreading to other suburbs of Paris, with clashes with police and arson occurring in Suresnes, Asnieres-sur-Seine, Gennevilliers, La Garenne-Colombes and Villeneuve in the Ile-de-France region. In Nanterre, protesters began smashing billboards and bus stops and set three cars on fire. Some of them gathered near the house of the deceased and in front of the prefecture. Police squads, including special response units, were sent to the suburbs, the report said. Several dozen protesters began building barricades and throwing rocks and incendiary mixtures at the police, with law enforcement responding with tear gas. One person was injured in the eye, the broadcaster reported. Nine people were detained in the suburb, according to the city's prefecture.

