International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/watch-corvette-rezky-intercept-supersonic-cruise-missile-in-sea-of-japan-test-1111523164.html
Watch Corvette Rezky Intercept Supersonic Cruise Missile in Sea of Japan Test
Watch Corvette Rezky Intercept Supersonic Cruise Missile in Sea of Japan Test
Rezkiy is almost finished and ready for service in the Pacific Fleet, the Corvette is undergoing final tests.
2023-06-28T14:39+0000
2023-06-28T14:39+0000
military
russia
pacific fleet
rezky corvette
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111516662_36:0:1647:906_1920x0_80_0_0_153fc6f8b7e5306abbf2f9341d4a07e3.png
The Russian Defense Ministry published video footage that shows the corvette, Rezky, destroying a supersonic Moskit anti-ship cruise missile launched from a mock enemy vessel from a distance of over 90 km. Initially, the crew of Rezky zeroed in on the projectile using radio-technical warfare technology. Once pinpointed, the missile was tracked for some time and swiftly destroyed by the Redut naval air defense system. Simultaneously with the air defense system, a 100-mm A-190 naval cannon fired at the target.The test area was closed to civil and commercial navigation, with the Pacific Fleet's 15 warships standing guard.Rezky, the Project 20380-class corvette designed by Russia's Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, is optimized for antisubmarine and surface warfare in addition to supporting land operations.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russia's Rezky corvette shot down a Moskit anti-ship cruise missile using its air defense equipment during factory sea trials in the Sea of Japan
Russia's Rezky corvette shot down a Moskit anti-ship cruise missile using its air defense equipment during factory sea trials in the Sea of Japan
2023-06-28T14:39+0000
true
PT1M12S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111516662_237:0:1445:906_1920x0_80_0_0_bab5104967e4f586dbc46a18c4c9b2f0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian army, russian military, russian fleet, russian corvette, pacific fleet
russia, russian army, russian military, russian fleet, russian corvette, pacific fleet

Watch Corvette Rezky Intercept Supersonic Cruise Missile in Sea of Japan Test

14:39 GMT 28.06.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Rezky is practically finished and ready for service in the Pacific Fleet, with the corvette undergoing its final tests.
The Russian Defense Ministry published video footage that shows the corvette, Rezky, destroying a supersonic Moskit anti-ship cruise missile launched from a mock enemy vessel from a distance of over 90 km.
Initially, the crew of Rezky zeroed in on the projectile using radio-technical warfare technology. Once pinpointed, the missile was tracked for some time and swiftly destroyed by the Redut naval air defense system. Simultaneously with the air defense system, a 100-mm A-190 naval cannon fired at the target.
The test area was closed to civil and commercial navigation, with the Pacific Fleet's 15 warships standing guard.
Rezky, the Project 20380-class corvette designed by Russia's Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, is optimized for antisubmarine and surface warfare in addition to supporting land operations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала