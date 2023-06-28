https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/watch-corvette-rezky-intercept-supersonic-cruise-missile-in-sea-of-japan-test-1111523164.html
Watch Corvette Rezky Intercept Supersonic Cruise Missile in Sea of Japan Test
Watch Corvette Rezky Intercept Supersonic Cruise Missile in Sea of Japan Test
Rezkiy is almost finished and ready for service in the Pacific Fleet, the Corvette is undergoing final tests.
The Russian Defense Ministry published video footage that shows the corvette, Rezky, destroying a supersonic Moskit anti-ship cruise missile launched from a mock enemy vessel from a distance of over 90 km. Initially, the crew of Rezky zeroed in on the projectile using radio-technical warfare technology. Once pinpointed, the missile was tracked for some time and swiftly destroyed by the Redut naval air defense system. Simultaneously with the air defense system, a 100-mm A-190 naval cannon fired at the target.The test area was closed to civil and commercial navigation, with the Pacific Fleet's 15 warships standing guard.Rezky, the Project 20380-class corvette designed by Russia's Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, is optimized for antisubmarine and surface warfare in addition to supporting land operations.
Watch Corvette Rezky Intercept Supersonic Cruise Missile in Sea of Japan Test
Rezky is practically finished and ready for service in the Pacific Fleet, with the corvette undergoing its final tests.
The Russian Defense Ministry published video footage that shows the corvette, Rezky
, destroying a supersonic Moskit anti-ship cruise missile launched from a mock enemy vessel from a distance of over 90 km.
Initially, the crew of Rezky zeroed in on the projectile using radio-technical warfare technology. Once pinpointed, the missile was tracked for some time and swiftly destroyed by the Redut naval air defense system. Simultaneously with the air defense system, a 100-mm A-190 naval cannon fired at the target.
The test area was closed to civil and commercial navigation, with the Pacific Fleet's 15 warships standing guard.
Rezky, the Project 20380-class corvette designed by Russia's Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, is optimized for antisubmarine and surface warfare in addition to supporting land operations.