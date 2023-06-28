https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/watch-russias-ur-77-meteorit-vehicle-clear-way-through-minefields-toward-krasny-liman--1111518133.html

Watch Russia's UR-77 Meteorit Vehicle Clear Way Through Minefields Toward Krasny Liman

The UR-77 'Meteorit' was nicknamed 'Zmey Gorynych' for the noise it creates when used and for the monstrous force of the blasts it inflicts. 'Zmey Gorynych' is a mythical fire-breathing dragon and one of the main characters in Russian folk tales.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing a UR-77 Meteorite mine clearing vehicle working in the special op zone. The clip depicts the moment Russian forces are passing through minefields toward Krasny Liman using the UR-77 'Meteorit' self-propelled mine-clearing rocket launcher. The enemy's stronghold was also destroyed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Known also as 'Zmey Gorynych', the vehicle uses mine-busting charges to clear out a 90x6m booby-trapped area, so that the tank can pass through. One vehicle is capable of carrying two charges.

