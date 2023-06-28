International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's UR-77 Meteorit Vehicle Clear Way Through Minefields Toward Krasny Liman
Watch Russia's UR-77 Meteorit Vehicle Clear Way Through Minefields Toward Krasny Liman
The UR-77 'Meteorit' was nicknamed 'Zmey Gorynych' for the noise it creates when used and for the monstrous force of the blasts it inflicts. 'Zmey Gorynych' is a mythical fire-breathing dragon and one of the main characters in Russian folk tales.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111515803_26:0:1631:903_1920x0_80_0_0_5d1c8df8d8a3d49f98ec0d3145e78b1c.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing a UR-77 Meteorite mine clearing vehicle working in the special op zone. The clip depicts the moment Russian forces are passing through minefields toward Krasny Liman using the UR-77 'Meteorit' self-propelled mine-clearing rocket launcher. The enemy's stronghold was also destroyed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Known also as 'Zmey Gorynych', the vehicle uses mine-busting charges to clear out a 90x6m booby-trapped area, so that the tank can pass through. One vehicle is capable of carrying two charges.
Watch Russia's UR-77 Meteorit Vehicle Clear Way Through Minefields Toward Krasny Liman

11:51 GMT 28.06.2023
The UR-77 'Meteorit' was nicknamed 'Zmey Gorynych' for the noise it creates when used and for the monstrous force of the blasts it inflicts. 'Zmey Gorynych' is a mythical fire-breathing dragon and one of the main characters in Russian folk tales.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing a UR-77 Meteorite mine clearing vehicle working in the special op zone.
The clip depicts the moment Russian forces are passing through minefields toward Krasny Liman using the UR-77 'Meteorit' self-propelled mine-clearing rocket launcher. The enemy's stronghold was also destroyed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Known also as 'Zmey Gorynych', the vehicle uses mine-busting charges to clear out a 90x6m booby-trapped area, so that the tank can pass through. One vehicle is capable of carrying two charges.
Заголовок открываемого материала