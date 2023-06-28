https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/watch-russias-ur-77-meteorit-vehicle-clear-way-through-minefields-toward-krasny-liman--1111518133.html
Watch Russia's UR-77 Meteorit Vehicle Clear Way Through Minefields Toward Krasny Liman
Watch Russia's UR-77 Meteorit Vehicle Clear Way Through Minefields Toward Krasny Liman
The UR-77 'Meteorit' was nicknamed 'Zmey Gorynych' for the noise it creates when used and for the monstrous force of the blasts it inflicts. 'Zmey Gorynych' is a mythical fire-breathing dragon and one of the main characters in Russian folk tales.
2023-06-28T11:51+0000
2023-06-28T11:51+0000
2023-06-28T11:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian ministry of defense
russia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111515803_26:0:1631:903_1920x0_80_0_0_5d1c8df8d8a3d49f98ec0d3145e78b1c.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing a UR-77 Meteorite mine clearing vehicle working in the special op zone. The clip depicts the moment Russian forces are passing through minefields toward Krasny Liman using the UR-77 'Meteorit' self-propelled mine-clearing rocket launcher. The enemy's stronghold was also destroyed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Known also as 'Zmey Gorynych', the vehicle uses mine-busting charges to clear out a 90x6m booby-trapped area, so that the tank can pass through. One vehicle is capable of carrying two charges.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111515803_226:0:1430:903_1920x0_80_0_0_d8b7d551f7779bf0eda7eeb17b5a0ed7.png
Combat work of Zmei Gorynych
Combat work of Zmei Gorynych
2023-06-28T11:51+0000
true
PT0M50S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian military, russian machines
russian, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian military, russian machines
Watch Russia's UR-77 Meteorit Vehicle Clear Way Through Minefields Toward Krasny Liman
The UR-77 'Meteorit' was nicknamed 'Zmey Gorynych' for the noise it creates when used and for the monstrous force of the blasts it inflicts. 'Zmey Gorynych' is a mythical fire-breathing dragon and one of the main characters in Russian folk tales.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing a UR-77 Meteorite mine clearing vehicle working in the special op zone
.
The clip depicts the moment Russian forces are passing through minefields toward Krasny Liman using the UR-77 'Meteorit' self-propelled mine-clearing rocket launcher. The enemy's stronghold was also destroyed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Known also as 'Zmey Gorynych', the vehicle uses mine-busting charges to clear out a 90x6m booby-trapped area, so that the tank can pass through. One vehicle is capable of carrying two charges.