International
BREAKING: Prigozhin Was Informed That Wagner Would Not Receive Funding Without Contracts With Russian MoD - Lawmaker
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/belarus-ratifies-amendments-to-treaty-with-russia-on-ensuring-security-1111542498.html
Belarus Ratifies Amendments to Treaty With Russia on Ensuring Security
Belarus Ratifies Amendments to Treaty With Russia on Ensuring Security
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law to ratify amendments to the treaty with Russia on jointly ensuring regional security in the military sphere.
2023-06-29T10:03+0000
2023-06-29T10:03+0000
russia
alexander lukashenko
belarus
russia
belarusian defense ministry
defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105496/83/1054968341_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_d398c67570b8d2114f90f03e480df4e9.jpg
The document was published on the Belarusian national legal Internet portal. In May, the bill was adopted by the lower house of the Belarusian parliament, and in June it was endorsed by the upper house. With the signing of the law by the head of state, Belarus completed the procedure to ratify the protocol on amending the treaty. Earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the protocol was signed to improve the regulatory legal framework for Belarus-Russia military cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/minsk-believes-deploying-russian-tactical-nuclear-arms-to-cool-down-war-like-rhetoric-1110813981.html
belarus
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105496/83/1054968341_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25318767c21c8622ade455ceacc254b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarusian president alexander lukashenko, treaty with russia, regional security
belarusian president alexander lukashenko, treaty with russia, regional security

Belarus Ratifies Amendments to Treaty With Russia on Ensuring Security

10:03 GMT 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Andrei Aleksandrov /  / Go to the mediabankState colors of Russia and Belarus on the building of the Minsk Philharmonic.
State colors of Russia and Belarus on the building of the Minsk Philharmonic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Andrei Aleksandrov /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law to ratify amendments to the treaty with Russia on jointly ensuring regional security in the military sphere.
The document was published on the Belarusian national legal Internet portal.
In May, the bill was adopted by the lower house of the Belarusian parliament, and in June it was endorsed by the upper house. With the signing of the law by the head of state, Belarus completed the procedure to ratify the protocol on amending the treaty.
"Ratify the protocol... on amending the treaty between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation on jointly ensuring regional security in the military sphere of December 19, 1997, signed in Minsk on December 3, 2022," according to the law.
Earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the protocol was signed to improve the regulatory legal framework for Belarus-Russia military cooperation.
Iskander missile launchers in Russia's Kaliningrad. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
World
Minsk Believes Deploying Russian Tactical Nuclear Arms to Cool Down War-Like Rhetoric
31 May, 09:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала