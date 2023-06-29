https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/efforts-made-to-make-reaching-operation-goals-by-diplomatic-means-possible---kremlin-1111543020.html
Efforts Made to Make Reaching Operation Goals by Diplomatic Means Possible - Kremlin
"For Russia, the main thing is the achievement of the goals that are in front of us, which were formulated by the president. These goals will be achieved. And there are certain efforts to bring the percentage of achievement of these goals into a political and diplomatic channel. But, unfortunately, there are no prerequisites for this yet. Therefore, a special military operation continues," Peskov told reporters.The absolute majority of Russian citizens support President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing special military operation, Peskov said.The spokesman was asked about a survey conducted by the Russian Field company, which said that the number of people who support the special operation is equal to the number of those who are against it.Dmitry Peskov said that he has no information regarding the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company."I have no such information," Peskov told reporters.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are efforts made to make reaching goals of the special military operation by diplomatic means possible but prerequisites for such a decision are non-existent for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
“For Russia, the main thing is the achievement of the goals that are in front of us, which were formulated by the president. These goals will be achieved. And there are certain efforts to bring the percentage of achievement of these goals into a political and diplomatic channel. But, unfortunately, there are no prerequisites for this yet. Therefore, a special military operation continues,” Peskov told reporters.
The absolute majority of Russian citizens support President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing special military operation, Peskov said.
The spokesman was asked about a survey conducted by the Russian Field company, which said that the number of people who support the special operation
is equal to the number of those who are against it.
“The data that we have is different. They still show absolutely predominant support for the special operation, overwhelming support, absolutely dominant support for the president,” Peskov told reporters. Dmitry Peskov said that he has no information regarding the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company.
Dmitry Peskov said that he has no information regarding the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company.
"I have no such information," Peskov told reporters.