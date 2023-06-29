Efforts Made to Make Reaching Operation Goals by Diplomatic Means Possible - Kremlin

International
BREAKING: Prigozhin Was Informed That Wagner Would Not Receive Funding Without Contracts With Russian MoD - Lawmaker
10:17 GMT 29.06.2023
