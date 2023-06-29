https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/efforts-made-to-make-reaching-operation-goals-by-diplomatic-means-possible---kremlin-1111543020.html

Efforts Made to Make Reaching Operation Goals by Diplomatic Means Possible - Kremlin

Efforts Made to Make Reaching Operation Goals by Diplomatic Means Possible - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are efforts made to make reaching goals of the special military operation by diplomatic means possible but prerequisites for such a... 29.06.2023, Sputnik International

“For Russia, the main thing is the achievement of the goals that are in front of us, which were formulated by the president. These goals will be achieved. And there are certain efforts to bring the percentage of achievement of these goals into a political and diplomatic channel. But, unfortunately, there are no prerequisites for this yet. Therefore, a special military operation continues,” Peskov told reporters.The absolute majority of Russian citizens support President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing special military operation, Peskov said.The spokesman was asked about a survey conducted by the Russian Field company, which said that the number of people who support the special operation is equal to the number of those who are against it.Dmitry Peskov said that he has no information regarding the whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company."I have no such information," Peskov told reporters.

