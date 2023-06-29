https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/french-president-calls-for-calm-amid-violence-after-police-killed-teenager-1111544282.html

French President Calls for Calm Amid Violence After Police Killed Teenager

French President Emmanuel Macron called the violence in the country after a teenager was killed by the police "unjustifiable" and called for calm, French media reported on Thursday.

Violent clashes occurred in several cities around France on Wednesday night. "The turmoil following the death of a young man requires calm and composure... The last hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, schools, city halls - in fact, against institutions and the republic. And it is totally unjustifiable," Macron said during a meeting of an inter-ministerial crisis group which he convened because of the unrest. Attendees included French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti. Also on Thursday, Rudy Elegeest, the mayor of Mons-en-Barœul in the north of the country, said that protesters set fire to the town hall in his commune. Meanwhile, news emerged that the prime minister had to cancel her trip to France's western department of Vendee due to unrest in the country. A teenage boy was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police instructions during a traffic stop. News media reported that the teenager was driving a rental car without a drivers' license and broke several traffic rules. Violent protests erupted in several suburbs of Paris following the incident.

